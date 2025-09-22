Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has joined forces with NVIDIA, the world leader in accelerated computing and AI, to launch the Middle East’s first Joint Lab dedicated to both artificial intelligence and robotics. This landmark collaboration establishes a first-of-its-kind hub in the region for developing next-generation AI models, robotics platforms, and humanoid technologies that will accelerate innovation across industries.

The announcement of the TII-NVAITC (NVIDIA AI Technology Center) Joint Lab for AI and Robotics was made during a signing ceremony held at TII’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior leaders from both organizations. The agreement was signed by Dr Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII and Marc Domenech, Regional Director, Enterprise – META Region at NVIDIA, in the presence of H.E. Shahab Abu Shahab, Director General at ATRC, H.E. Abdulaziz Al Dosari, Executive Director of Support Services at ATRC, John Josephakis, Global VP of Sales and Business Development for HPC/Supercomputing at NVIDA, and Simon See, Global Head Nvidia AI Technology Centre at NVIDIA, marking a milestone moment in the UAE’s AI and robotics journey.

The collaboration places Abu Dhabi at the forefront of applied AI, aligning with the emirate’s long-term strategy to advance technological sovereignty and shape the future of intelligent autonomous systems. It also underscores the UAE’s growing role as a global AI and Robotics leader – highlighted by the recent US–UAE AI Acceleration Partnership – and positions the country as a major contributor to the global robotics ecosystem at a time when AI capabilities are rapidly evolving.

“This collaboration with NVIDIA marks a major step toward building AI-enhanced robotic systems capable of reasoning, adapting, and acting in complex environments,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of TII. “By combining our advanced robotic platforms with powerful AI models and compute, we are accelerating the convergence of perception, control, and language – laying the foundation for a new era of intelligent machines.”

The TII-NVAITC Joint Lab will integrate NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms and expertise with TII’s multidisciplinary research in AI, robotics, autonomous systems, and high-performance computing. It is the first NVAITC lab established in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone for the region. Together, the two organizations will accelerate the development of intelligent systems with real-world applications – advancing the field of Physical AI through embodied AI models, state-of-the-art robotics and humanoid stacks, and hardware designed for real-time robotic systems. Research will span robotic learning and control at scale, as well as the development and integration of large language models, including TII’s Falcon family of AI models – among them the Middle East’s first and largest AI models.

“The launch of the TII-NVAITC for AI and Robotics marks a new chapter in our global NVAITC network. By working with TII in Abu Dhabi, we are expanding the scope of these centers into robotics for the first time in the Middle East - helping researchers and innovators accelerate breakthroughs that will shape the future of intelligent systems,” said Carlo Ruiz, Vice President - Enterprise Solutions & Operations EMEA at NVIDIA.

This new lab forms part of TII’s broader strategy to advance applied AI and robotics that deliver real-world impact. At its core is a commitment to open innovation and global knowledge exchange, with TII and NVIDIA collaborating on research, open-source initiatives, and cross-network learning through the global NVAITC community. The lab also builds on TII’s existing modular robotic platforms and field-tested components, including robotic arms and delivery dogs, prioritizing research that is grounded in both technical excellence and practical readiness.

