Abu Dhabi, UAE: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) ongoing efforts to provide students with a world-class academic experience, the University’s College of Health Sciences signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Sains Malaysia’s (USM) School of Health Sciences, a leading Malaysian research university, to further enhance research, educational programs, and training in the field of health science.



The MoU aims to foster mutual understanding and cooperation by facilitating students, staff, and faculty exchanges while promoting high-quality teaching and learning through knowledge and experience transfer. The agreement will see both entities collaborating through expanding opportunities for joint research and publications and establishing joint academic and research programs. Additionally, ADU and USM will organize joint workshops, training programs, and facilitate the exchange of publications, to equip students with valuable skills and enhance their employability prospects.



Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU): “We are honored to collaborate with a prestigious institution such as Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM). At ADU, we continuously work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare our students for the ever-evolving job market. Through this MoU, we are committed to providing our students and faculty with various innovative opportunities in the field of health science, enabling them to enhance their skills and excel in their future careers.



Together, we are poised to achieve significant milestones in research and academic excellence.”

Professor Dato’ Seri IR. Dr. Abdul Rahman, Vice Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia, said: “This partnership with Abu Dhabi University marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing health science education and research. Collaborating with ADU, an institution known for its global academic excellence, aligns seamlessly with our goal to enrich the learning experience for students. Emphasizing diversity and inclusion, this collaboration will undoubtedly contribute to the expansion of our research horizons and the professional development of our students and faculty. We are confident that together, we will achieve noteworthy accomplishments in the realms of research and academic growth.”



ADU’s College of Health Sciences was established in 2018 and aims to exemplify and build on the University’s mission to be a leading and innovative academic and research institute in the UAE and the region. The College is set to meet the ever-increasing demand for qualified medical professionals within the UAE, resulting from the Emirates’ drive to become a regional hub for medical research.



As Malaysia's leading research university, USM holds a prominent position, ranked 143 in the QS Global World University Rankings 2023. The esteemed 50-year-old School of Communication at USM is recognized as a trailblazer in media and communication studies in Asia.



About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.



Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain, the University serves over 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.



According to the Times Higher Education Rankings (THE), ADU ranks second in the UAE for its research influence and citations, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s College of Business as the number one best college in the UAE.



The University has made an impressive debut in THE Young University Rankings 2023, ranking in the 58th position globally among the world's best universities under 50 years or younger.



Furthermore, the University came in 59th place in the prestigious THE Asia Ranking and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the THE Rankings.



Parallelly, ADU ranks in the 580th place globally, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.



ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).