Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have reaffirmed their strategic partnership; a partnership that will continue to see the two organizations work together to support major sporting events and activities hosted in the nation’s capital.

The partnership, first announced in March of 2022, has seen Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan sponsor a number of high-profile events, including the Leaders’ Summit, the FIBA 3X3 World Basketball Tour, and the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon. The renewed collaboration will continue to see Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan support all ADSC community events across the year, as well as other international sports events including the Spartan and Triathlon World Championships. The partnership showcases Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to promote sports and physical activity among youth in Abu Dhabi.

“The renewed partnership between Al Masaood Automobiles and ADSC is a significant boost to position Abu Dhabi as a global sports hub,” said HE Suhail Al Areefi, Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s Executive Director of Events Sector. “It is a strategic partnership that builds on the success we have achieved in the past year and will help to ensure that Abu Dhabi remains a leading destination for major sporting events and promote community sports among the nation’s young demographics. For this, we highly appreciate the unfettered support that Al Masaood Automobiles has provided and continues to deliver.”

“We are proud to continue our partnership with ADSC,” said Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles. “This partnership is a reflection of our shared commitment to promoting sports and physical well-being in Abu Dhabi, and we look forward to working together to achieve our mutual goals. In addition, this partnership underscores our support of making the capital a global sports hub by further developing the sector in Abu Dhabi.”

