Lineup features exclusive series on Abu Dhabi Media Network, including “Qalbi Etma’an”, which will be available exclusively on Abu Dhabi TV

Major Emirati productions set to be presented to Abu Dhabi TV network viewers during the holy month

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Media Network, the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company , announced its content lineup for the Holy Month of Ramadan season, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. The ceremony was attended by celebrities and popular drama stars who took part in the productions that will be showcased during the holy month on Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat TV, and Baynounah TV, and the ADtv app.

The Ramadan content lineup includes 11 Emirati, Khaliji, and Arab drama productions in social, historical, heritage, and Bedouin genres, in addition to 7 exclusive series and 4 entertainment, humanitarian, and cultural programs.

Rashid Al Qubaisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Media Network, said: “Our new Ramadan content lineup reflects the cultural diversity of our audience, taking into account the preferences and interests of viewers of all ages. Our programs include TV series that depict the social reality and contemporary challenges, in addition to programs and talk shows that host speakers across multiple fields, and educational and entertainment programs for children, as well as documentaries.”

“Today, we announced the launch of Salem, the first virtual broadcaster on our network, who will join our team and be presented to our viewers in the near future. This launch serves as a significant step in line with our efforts to innovate and provide television content that keeps pace with technological advances. Salem is not just a new addition to our team, it is a revolutionary step in how we present media content. Moreover, it serves as a shift in the advanced technologies that we seek to integrate into our content to enhance the viewing experience, as it was designed with the latest virtual technology, embodying our commitment to innovation and excellence in digital media,” Al Qubaisi added.

Al Qubaisi expressed his pride in the outstanding level of diversity and quality in the Ramadan content lineup, noting that this season reaffirms Abu Dhabi Media Network’s commitment to highlighting the role of the media in raising awareness on important topics and promoting noble values ​​through various types of content.

Emirati and Arab drama

Under the slogan “Hal hlalak Abu Dhabi darak,” viewers of Abu Dhabi TV and users of the ADtv application will enjoy a variety of exclusive drama series featuring the most prominent stars of the Khaliji and the Arab world. These include two series that are among major local Emirati productions: “Al Boum” directed by Al Asaad Al Waslati, which narrates the story of an Emirati sailor who embarks on a journey full of ambition, struggle, and hope, starring Omar Al-Mulla and Mansour Al-Faily; and the “Khattaf” which depicts the story of a young Emirati man who aspires to be a world champion in mixed martial arts, starring Muhammad Mustafa Abdullah bin Haider and Faten Ahmed, and directed by Ali Mustafa.

The Egyptian series “Jouder - Arabian Nights” starring Yasser Jalal and Yasmine Al Rais and directed by Islam Khairy, will be available on Abu Dhabi TV and ADtv application. The series tells the story of the fisherman Jouder, inspired by the stories of Arabian Nights. In the series “Raheel”, Yasmine Sabry plays a woman stigmatized by society after completing her 15-year prison sentence, also starring Ahmed Salah, Naglaa Badr, Khaled Kamal, and others, and directed by Ibrahim Fakhr. The series will be shown exclusively on Abu Dhabi TV and the ADtv app.

The series “Haq Arab,” which will shown on Abu Dhabi TV and is directed by Ismail Farouk, features a group of top Egyptian stars, including Ahmed Al Awadi, Wafaa Amer, and Dina Fouad, in a story of revenge, betrayal, and suspense . The events of the series “Bel Qanoun,” which will debut on Abu Dhabi TV and the ADtv app, depicts the life of a woman who suffered injustice and betrayal, and faced life’s challenges and its complexities, presented in a social and suspenseful setting. It stars Rogina, Ahmed Magdy, Mai Selim, Rasha Mahdi, and Mohamed Tharwat, and is directed by Amin Gamal.

Abu Dhabi TV and the ADtv app will exclusively show the second season of the famous Syrian series “Kasr Adhem: Al Saradeeb,” directed by Kenan Musa Iskandarani. The series returns with new stories and events with various themes, after its first season achieved remarkable success, starring a group of Syrian stars including Rashid Assaf, Abdel Moneim Amairi, Fayez Qazaq, Ahmed Al Ahmad, and others. Abu Dhabi TC will also show the Syrian series “Wasaya Al Sabbar” which brings together stars Abdel Moneim Amairi and Amal Arafa in a story that highlights a class struggle, shown exclusively on Abu Dhabi TV and the ADtv app.

Al Emarat TV will present its program lineup under the slogan “Ramadan yana wel kheir lafana” to viewers and users of the ADtv app with a variety of series, most notably the exclusive first showing of “Al Juzou’ah” a drama inspired by the Khaliji heritage, directed by Tamer Is’haq and starring Ibrahim Al Hassawi, Haifa Hussein, Habib Ghuloum, and others, in addition to the Jordanian series “Qadaya Men Al Badiya” which will be shown exclusively on Al Emarat TV, Baynouna channel, and the ADtv app. It is a Bedouin series directed by Saed Al Hawari, and starring Muhammad Al Abadi, Juliette Awad, Abdul Karim Al Qawasmi, Jamil Brahma, and other stars. The Khaliji social series “Ba’ad Ghiyabak Anni'' tackles the influence of the past on the present and the contradictions of the human psyche and social relations. It is directed by Saed Al Hawari, starring Ilham Al Fadala, Turki Al Youssef, Shihab Johar, and other stars, and it will be shown exclusively on the Al Emarat TV, Baynouna channel, and the ADtv app.

Diverse and purposeful programs

The new program lineup on Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat TV, and the ADtv app features a wide array of purposeful content. “Qalbi Etma’an" will highlight the experiences of Emirati youth Ghaith, who remains dedicated to aiding families in need and those affected by poverty. This new season, exclusively available to viewers on Abu Dhabi TV and users of the ADtv app, embodies humanitarian values, echoing the UAE's commitment to extending a helping hand and fostering solidarity among humanity.

Amer Jassas presents the fourth season of his talk show “Al Mugharred” which hosts a group of celebrities who use the "X" platform in the studio to discuss the most important issues and current topics on Abu Dhabi TV and the ADtv application.

The list of Ramadan programs on the Al Emarat TV and the ADtv application includes a new exclusive season of the popular program “Al Shara”, presented by Hessa Al Falasi. The “Yadouh Kitchen” program will also return in its second season to dive into culinary arts, interact with the audience, and provide opportunities to win valuable prizes, available on the Al Emarat TV and the ADtv app.

All the series and programs of the Ramadan lineup of Abu Dhabi TV and Al Emarat TV will be available for free on their website and the ADTV app, which is available on Android TV, Apple TV, Apple Store, and Google Play, in addition to the live broadcast service where viewers can watch all these programs and series.