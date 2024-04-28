Cairo: Cairo Festival City Mall, owned and operated by Al Futtaim Group, the owner of Cairo Festival City brand, announced its ongoing partnership with Misr El Kheir Foundation for the fifth consecutive year. Together, both entities aim to assist in the release of indebted mothers.

This significant collaboration comes in line with CFC Mall’s social responsibility platform, Festival Cares, which aims to make a positive impact on people’s lives, as the ongoing collaboration with Misr El Kheir Foundation is an exemplary model of community involvement between the private sector and NGOs, working together to achieve community development goals.

Heba Abdallah, Head of Marketing at Al Futtaim stated: “Through our continuous and successful collaboration with Misr El Kheir over the past five years, we have settled outstanding debts for more than 100 mothers facing financial hardship. Recognizing mothers as the cornerstone of society, and nurturing future generations, we believe in the importance of supporting families for a stronger social fabric.”

Heba Abdallah also emphasized the importance of CFC Mall’s commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by vulnerable groups, to support economic and community development initiatives.

Dr. Hanan El Derbashy, Executive Director at Misr El-Kheir Foundation said “The sector not only works to help the indebted but also provides integrated services to the beneficiaries through the various sectors of the institution such as health, educational, and other humanitarian and development services provided by the foundation, as well as legal and financial awareness campaigns carried out throughout the year within the communities in cooperation with the foundation’s strategic associations within the governorates aiming to help up to 5,000 females and males in debtors during the current year.

El Derbashy added that the benefactor can allocate their donation to indebted people when going to one of the outlets of Misr El-Kheir Foundation to donate. The Foundation has concluded several agreements with many relevant authorities intending to raise legal awareness of the issue of fines and its social and economic dimensions, such as the National Council for Women and several Egyptian universities. The facilitators have also trained community education schools to raise legal awareness to reach as many eligible persons as possible, under the supervision of the Ministry of Social Solidarity and the National Committee of Debtors, Within the framework of the National Alliance for Community Development Action.

Cairo Festival City Mall is committed to supporting the community and has collaborated with several NGOs. It has worked closely with organizations such as the Egyptian Food Bank, Dar El Orman, Resala Foundation, and Magdi Yacoub Foundation to make a positive impact. Through annual initiatives and multiple projects, it provided food essentials, supported literacy programs, renovated houses, distributed calves during Eid, and collected donations for heart patients. Cairo Festival City Mall is dedicated to giving back to the community through its ongoing efforts to address various social challenges and improve the lives of those in need.

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

The real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim, Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for master planning of all projects in the Portfolio, Design, Development, Procurement, Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Contracting and MEP, Operations, Marketing, Sales and Asset Management, construction of mega projects and the leasing and operation of these projects after completion.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate develops and operates an extensive multi-billion-dollar portfolio of individual corporate real estate and investment under assets across the Middle East and North Africa region. It also manages, Al-Futtaim Contracting Group, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets.

Al-Futtaim Real Estate includes a leasing portfolio that has residential and commercial buildings outside of Dubai Festival City. Some of the projects that come under the portfolio are Al Futtaim Tower, Al Garhood Villas, Burj Al Nahar and Safa Village amongst others.

Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies is a division under Al-Futtaim Contracting Group that offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions. Leveraging on the expertise of its parent company, PLEX Management Services is the third-party management division of Al-Futtaim Malls that offers a full array of services including asset management and development, leasing, and brand experience expertise to shopping malls and retail organizations in the MENA region and beyond.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under the Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition.

About Cairo Festival City

Cairo Festival City (CFC), a distinguished project by Al-Futtaim Real Estate, spans an impressive 3 million SQMs in the heart of New Cairo, strategically nestled between Maadi, Mokattam, Heliopolis, and Nasr City. CFC shines as a beacon of integrated mixed-use community living, offering avant-garde residences such as Oriana Villas, Festival Living Apartments, and Aura Apartments. Just a 15-minute drive from Cairo International Airport, CFC stands as Egypt's premier integrated Residential, Commercial, Administrative, and Entertainment hub.

CFC is celebrated for its diverse offerings, including high-end administrative offices within the Business District and The Podium that are home to several renowned multinational organizations. The dynamic community within CFC encompasses international educational institutions and the Automotive Park, providing a convenient amenity for residents and visitors alike.

At the heart of this community lies Cairo Festival City Mall, Egypt's leading destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, which opened in November 2013. CFCM offers a one-of-a-kind experience by seamlessly blending outdoor and indoor Experiences, presenting a unique ambiance with a plethora of dining options, retail stores, entertainment and popular events. Boasting over 300 stores, including 95 restaurants and cafes, CFC Mall, alongside IKEA and KidZania, enriches the community's retail and entertainment landscape.

Complementing the lifestyle offerings, the community is equipped with essential services that promote self-sustainability. These services include Emarat Misr Stations for reliable fueling, District Cooling Stations, and an electricity plant ensuring a stable power supply.

Cairo Festival City epitomizes a sought-after community that has revolutionized real estate with its self-sustaining eco-friendly concept of a “City within a City”. It seamlessly integrates exceptional residential projects, a thriving commercial district, educational institutions, and unparalleled entertainment options to offer an extraordinary lifestyle experience.

About Cairo Festival City Mall

Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall) was established in 2013 to extend over 160,000 sqm gross leasable area. CFC Mall has risen to become the number one shopping and entertainment destination for Cairo, containing more than 300 shops, 95 restaurants and cafes anchored by 10,755 sqm Carrefour hypermarket and home furniture flagship store, department stores, all served by 7,000 parking spaces.

Festival Avenue, Egypt's highly anticipated premier fashion destination, is set to launch soon at Cairo Festival City Mall (CFC Mall). Boasting 80 shops and 15 restaurants, Festival Avenue will add to CFC Mall's already impressive 300 outlets. The Avenue will introduce international first-to-market luxury men's and women's fashion brands, as well as jewelry and watch brands making their debut in Egypt. This new destination will also have entertainment options for all ages and a variety of restaurants with indoor and outdoor seating, providing a culinary, fine dining experience. Spanning over 45,000 square feet, Festival Avenue is poised to become Egypt's top retail and commercial center, setting the standard for exceptional shopping and leisure experiences in the MENA region.

Setting its position within the shopping and entertainment scene, Cairo Festival City Mall has solidified itself as a market leader through obtaining various prestigious awards. At the outset, CFC Mall’s innovative Cairo Fashion Experience, launched in partnership with Vogue Italia, has been recognized for its outstanding achievements, and it has received the prestigious ICSC Maxi Award, marking its second acknowledgment from ICSC Maxi Awards in Las Vegas. In addition to this, the mall has been awarded two Gold and three Silver MENA Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards by The Retail Congress MENA, making a total of four prestigious awards won in recognition of its retail efforts and campaigns in 2020 and 2021. Additionally, Cairo Festival City Mall has received recognition and appreciation for its achievements in the retail industry, including BT 100 Awards for the past three years, Travelers’ Choice Award for the years 2017-2020, and the Global RLI Awards “Best Future Project 2009”.