Abu Dhabi, UAE – Experience Abu Dhabi and Red Bull athlete Sebastian Álvarez have made surfing history with a world-first skydive-to-surf jump onto the highest man-made wave at Surf Abu Dhabi, breaking a global record and showcasing a unique new venue in the region.

Captured on film, the stunt features the Chilean extreme sports athlete Álvarez skydiving from a Bell 212 helicopter at 3,657 metres, strapped to a modified surfboard. The world-renowned BASE jumper sky surfed and swooped his board over Hudayriyat Island before pulling his chute to land on the 2.3m (7.5ft) wave at Surf Abu Dhabi, the world’s newest and largest wave facility.

“It’s incredibly special to perform this project here in Abu Dhabi. I consider this technology, the wave, as one of the most amazing things that humans have created,” said Sebastian Álvarez. “Achieving this today, it means the world to me. It has felt like entering into the unknown, doing something that nobody has ever attempted to do before. It really is a dream come true.”

With the launch of Surf Abu Dhabi, surfers and adventure seekers from around the world have a new reason to explore the UAE capital, where you can now catch waves year-round, regardless of the weather. This exciting venue offers a thrilling surfing experience, featuring the world’s longest ride, largest barrel, and highest man-made wave, catering to everyone—whether you're an experienced surfer or just looking to soak up the vibrant atmosphere. Alongside the surf action, you'll find a variety of restaurants, cafés, and a beach club, making it the perfect spot for relaxation and enjoyment.

As Abu Dhabi prepares to host the 2025 Championship Tour and the third stop of the 2024 World Surf League Longboard Tour, surf enthusiasts will have the chance to witness prestigious surfing events for the first time in the region. As top longboarders compete, fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of high-level competitive surfing. Dive into the action and make the most of your visit!

Find out more about Surf Abu Dhabi and head to Visit Abu Dhabi to learn more about the wide range of experiences available to plan the perfect adventure holiday.

Watch the incredible stunt here: youtu.be/_ffIk_6o_SY

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae