Abu Dhabi, UAE: In a bid to establish Abu Dhabi as a premier wedding destination, the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced an initiative to extend visa support to Indian nationals hosting destination weddings across the Emirate.

Unveiled during the ongoing Arabian Travel Market 2024 and taking place from May 2024 onwards, the new visa initiative contributes to Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers to 39.3 million by 2030. The Destination Wedding segment is among the newest verticals to join ADCEB as part of an overarching objective to attract domestic and international visitors and increase the sector’s contribution to the GDP to AED 90 billion as per the 2030 strategy.

India is recognised as one of the largest markets for destination weddings globally, making it a key target market for Abu Dhabi. By extending visa support to Indian weddings, in the form of absorbing costs, ADCEB’s Destination Wedding segment aims to position Abu Dhabi as a world-leading destination for weddings and celebrations of all kind. It provides an avenue to amplify the Emirate’s unique cultural and entertainment offerings, cultural attractions and natural landscapes for international audiences. Weddings are also a key revenue stream for the hospitality sector, driving venue and hotel room occupancy, and the service industry sectors such as wedding planning, photography, catering, personal services and more.

The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau plays a crucial role in organising business events, destination weddings & celebrations in the Emirate. It brings together experts and stakeholders to secure convention business and coordinate strategies for bid development to promote Abu Dhabi as a leading business tourism & celebrations hub.

For more information about the new visa initiative by ADCEB, please visit: https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/abu-dhabi-convention-and-exhibition-bureau

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Courtnie Peart

Senior Account Executive

courtnie.peart@hillandknowlton.com