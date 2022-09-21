Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) received a high-level trade delegation from Norway. The two parties discussed bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi in vital sectors, including energy, oil, and gas.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, welcomed His Excellency Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to the UAE, and a trade delegation at the Chamber’s headquarters. The trade delegation was led by Esben Tescom, Commercial Attaché and Regional Representative of Innovation Norway in the Middle East, and included a number of businessmen and representatives of Norwegian companies.

His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The UAE has solid diplomatic and economic relations with Norway, which is reflected in the volume of mutual trade and investment between the two countries. In 2020, the overall imports from Norway to the UAE amounted to more than 1 billion AED, while exports from the UAE to Norway amounted to around AED 84 million.”

His Excellency outlined the benefits that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi provides to foreign investors, and the government’s plans for developing vital sectors, primarily in the oil, gas, energy, and marine services, which attracts Norwegian companies operating in these sectors. His Excellency affirmed Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to providing the necessary support and legal advice, to enable Norwegian companies to improve their business in the Emirate and expand the prospects of joint work.

His Excellency Sten Arne Rosnes, Ambassador of Norway to the UAE, said: “I believe that there is a big potential for cooperation with Abu Dhabi. Our bilateral relations are very good, and we are active on an important common arena globally, together as elected members of the United Nations Security Council. Despite being far apart geographically, but we cooperate closely on several areas.”

Some of the key officials who attended the meeting from Abu Dhabi Chamber included Deputy Director Generals, Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Helal Mohammed Al Hameli, and Board member Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim.

As part of the meeting, representatives from Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) also delivered a presentation highlighting the business ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, and the benefits it provides to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the manufacturing, science, and advanced technologies sectors, among others. In addition, a number of bilateral meetings were held between official, businessmen, and investors from both sides.

