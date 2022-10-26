Each plant will generate up to 50MW of energy adding up to 100MW.

The projects are scheduled to enter the ready-to-build phase during the third quarter of 2023.

Dubai, UAE: Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, has announced the acquisition of two battery energy storage projects located in the Midlands.

The portfolio was acquired from RE Projects Development Limited (REPD), a leading developer of utility scale solar and battery projects in the UK, who is the originator and the developer of the projects. Each project covers a total of 1.01 hectares. It is scheduled to enter the ready-to-build phase during the third quarter of 2023.

Tyler Hill Renewables, a UK headquartered renewable energy company, that sourced this opportunity for FRV, is also assisting in the development process.

The projects will consist of two lithium-ion battery storage systems totaling a combined capacity of up to 100MW, which will allow importing and exporting energy connected to the distribution network. Both projects are following planning programs to meet target ready-to-build dates

Fady Jameel, Deputy Chairman and Vice Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said, "At Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, we are passionate about working with best-in-class partners that share our vision to drive the green revolution through the use of innovative technologies. Once again, FRV and Tyler Hill Renewables have demonstrated that we are stronger together in addressing the challenges of climate change. Projects such as this serve as a powerful reminder to the world that battery storage is an increasingly viable option towards a more sustainable future for all.”

David Menéndez, Managing Director of FRV UK said: "With REPD & Tyler Hill we welcome these two new battery energy storage projects in the United Kingdom, adding to a portfolio that also includes other outstanding projects such as Contego and Clay Tye. In this way, we continue our commitment to expanding FRV's portfolio of energy storage projects internationally and continue to make a significant contribution to the evolution towards a more sustainable energy model in the country, one of our major strategic objectives."

These two projects reflect FRV´s and Abdul Latif Jameel Energy’s commitment to battery storage, adding five BESS projects already in operation, under construction and in development. All of these projects equal 340 MW, which added to the 1 GW recently announced after creating FRV TH Powertek Limited, a joint venture between FRV and Tyler Hill Partners, will create UK´s biggest BESS Portfolio.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Energy

Abdul Latif Jameel Energy was established in 2012, and is now a leading independent power producer, and a premier service provider in the renewable energy sector, with interests in 16 countries around the world with capabilities in renewable energy, including solar PV, wind, waste-to-energy and environmental solutions, including desalination, water and wastewater treatment. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About FRV

FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, is a leading global renewable energy development company. In line with our ambition to continue leading the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, FRV has evolved from being just a developer to becoming an independent power producer.

We aim to be the world's leading green energy and infrastructure platform. To achieve this strategic vision, we have accelerated our growth through the return on our activities, shareholder contributions and asset rotation through the sale of minority stakes. As a result, the company expects to invest more than US$ 1.5 billion with the goal of doubling total installed capacity from 2 GW in 2021 to 4 GW in 2024. For more information, please visit: frv.com

About RE Projects Development Limited (REPD)

REPD is a leading renewable energy developer of utility scale solar and battery storage projects in the UK working on a large pipeline of solar PV and BESS projects in various stages of development.

Our goal is to deliver over 1 Gigawatt of subsidy free renewable energy projects to facilitate smooth transition towards Net-Zero carbon emissions. For more information, please visit: repd.co.uk

