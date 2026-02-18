Amman: Abdali Investment and Development - in coordination with the Ministry of Investment - welcomed on Sunday 15 February, 2026, a ministerial delegation from the Syrian Arab Republic. The visit took place in the presence of Eng. Amer Tarawneh, Chief Executive Officer of The Abdali Group, alongside members of the company’s executive management team. The delegation - headed by H.E. Eng. Talal Helali, Chairman of the Syrian Investment Authority - was briefed on The Abdali project’s experience as a Jordanian model of integrated urban and real estate development.

The program included an introductory meeting showcasing the project’s key development phases and components, followed by a site tour of its facilities.