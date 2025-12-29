Dubai: Aark Marketing, a reputed boutique integrated marketing and communications agency, continues to strengthen its position within the UAE’s competitive brand landscape through culturally attuned, insight-led campaigns. Marking a milestone year in its growth journey, the agency’s 2025 performance reflects strategic clarity and creative precision, translating brand narratives into measurable impact across sectors. Beyond F&B and hospitality, Aark serves diverse industries including retail, manufacturing, and construction, offering end-to-end expertise across media planning, social and digital campaigns, and influencer marketing to deliver ROI-driven outcomes.

Founded in 2020, Aark has led several high-impact campaigns for reputed F&B brands, including Kashkan, which generated 2.4 million views and 20,000+ followers in three months. Its hospitality portfolio includes Pincode by Chef Kunal Kapur, Silk Lantern, Lavang, Aminia, and The Permit Room, while work with Emirates Airlines – Dnata and Dubai Islamic Bank demonstrates its capability beyond F&B.

Under visionary leadership, Aark celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2025, marked by key achievements including Pincode winning the Time Out Restaurant Awards 2025 and Lavang being named Filmfare Middle East Favourite Debutant Restaurant 2025; demonstrating the agency’s ability to align strategic brand positioning with meaningful audience engagement.

The agency earned multiple industry honours this year: the Middle East National Business Awards for A Marketing & PR Recipe for Success, and accolades from the Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards: Best Integrated Marketing Agency UAE, Best PR & Media Agency of the Year UAE, and Excellence in Brand Communications UAE. Inclusion in the Caterer Middle East F&B Power PR List further reinforced its regional credibility.

Emphasising on Aark’s client-first approach, Kkusum Rawat, Founder and Marketing Director at Aark Marketing, said, “Today, brands are looking beyond traditional marketing for partners who truly understand their objectives and the regional nuances that shape consumer behaviour. Our focus has always been on delivering customised solutions that build visibility through relevance, not volume. With a clear emphasis on Return on Investment, we leverage innovation and technology to create impactful campaigns that connect meaningfully with audiences and deliver measurable outcomes. The consistency we achieved in 2025, across thinking, execution, and results, reflects the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us to build lasting brand impact.”

From a performance standpoint, Aark Marketing delivered sustained digital growth across its portfolio, achieving over 5 million in reach and 3 million video views. Multiple F&B brands recorded 20 to 40% month-on-month engagement growth, while festive campaigns drove 2x to 4x visibility spikes, improved cost efficiencies, and increased footfall, online orders, and inquiries.

Across influencer and communications channels, Aark Marketing strengthened brand recall and authority. A flagship Al Nabooda campaign generated over 1 million video views, while strategic PR efforts secured 500+ media articles across top-tier regional publications, driving consistent editorial visibility, stronger brand credibility, and increased inbound discovery across AI-powered search platforms.

Revolutionizing the ever-growing digital marketing sector, Aark Marketing stays committed to providing creative campaigns and excel in client delivery. The key achievements collectively signal a year defined by credibility, collaboration, and carefully measured growth, positioning the agency firmly within the region’s evolving marketing and communications landscape.

For further info, please visit: https://aarkmarketing.com/; https://www.instagram.com/aarkmarketing/

For more details - contact@aarkamarketing.com

About Aark Marketing:

AARK Marketing Services is a reputed, multi-award-winning integrated marketing and PR agency in the UAE, trusted for delivering data-driven strategies with 100% client satisfaction. Serving industries beyond F&B and hospitality, including retail, manufacturing, and construction. AARK specialises in media planning, social and digital campaigns, and influencer marketing to deliver end-to-end, ROI-driven brand growth across the GCC.

For more details please contact:

Sanchita Goswami

PR Account Manager

Email: sgoswami@aarkmarketing.com