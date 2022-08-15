Cambridge, UK: The 6th Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge-IFLP 2022) was held at the Clare College, a member of the University of Cambridge syndicate, from August 7–12, 2022. Approximately 30 high-level delegates from the global Islamic financial services industry attended this 5-day residential training programme. These delegates and mentors came from the likes of Lootah Capital, Siraj Finance, Bank of Khartoum, ETIQA Insurance & Takaful, Central Bank of Oman, Bank Nizwa, DDCAP GroupTM, CRDB Bank PLC and other institutions from Asia, Africa, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Cambridge-IFLP enjoys the reputation of being the first and only global leadership programme specifically structured for the middle and upper-middle management personnel of Islamic financial institutions. This residential training programme is designed and structured by Cambridge IFA, and is conducted at the Clare College, University of Cambridge. The programme is delivered by some of the most influential leaders in Islamic banking and finance.

This year’s speakers include Charles Haresnape (CEO of Gatehouse Bank), Areeb Siddiqui (Founder of KESTRL), Waheed Qaisar (Chairman of Chapterhouse Capital LLP & Pairstech Capital Management LLP), Professor Dr Habib Ahmed (Winner of the IsDB Prize 2022 and Sharjah Chair in Islamic Law & Finance at Durham University), Dr Zeljka Davis-Vorih (Strategist, Sustainability Expert & Consultant, Managing Partner With EMG), Zara Mohammed (Secretary General of The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB)), the first female, youngest and Scottish person to lead the organisation in its history among others.

At the core of this unique training is the view that a leadership programme should be delivered by real business life leaders and not only academicians. The programme includes leadership interviews, leadership activities, leadership talks, leadership walks and social activities that are a must when visiting the historic scenic city of Cambridge. These included punting on the River Cam and leadership walk around the campus. The delegates also enjoyed the British summer in the beautiful Orchard Tea Garden while enhancing their leadership skills during the Cambridge-IFLP treasure hunt activity organised on the grounds of Clare College.

Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Programme (Cambridge-IFLP) is fast becoming the most popular leadership programme in the Middle East, Asia and approaching the far corners of the world. With its alumni and mentoring faculty serving as top executives in the global Islamic financial services industry, other halal businesses and multilateral institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the aspiring middle and upper middle management employees of Islamic financial institutions find Cambridge-IFLP as the most cost-effective means to hobnob with the crème-de-la-crème of Islamic banking and finance.

Dr Mohammed Hanis Osman who has been recently appointed as the CEO of Bank Rakyat, Tengku Ahmad Badli Shah Raja Hussin assumed the reins of arguably the most important Islamic financial development institution in Malaysia, Agrobank, Ferdaus Toh Abdullah serving as Acting CEO of Affin Islamic Bank (after the retirement of Nazlee Khalifah), have all been alumni of Cambridge- IFLP.

"Our alumni include the likes of Khalid Alyahmadi, Chairman of Amjaad Holding," said Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of Cambridge IFA and Founder of the Programme. "Mr Alyahmadi returned to the Programme once again this year to share his incredible story of success in a short span of time." Other alumni from Oman included Sulaiman Al Harthi, Executive Director of Meethaq Islamic Banking, an arm of Bank Muscat. This year also, we welcomed a number of delegates from Oman.

“Cambridge-IFLP is fast gaining the reputation of being a rendezvous of the top CEOs in Islamic banking and finance. While we have new mentors such as Safdar Alam, CEO of Maydan Capital; Dr Zahid Parvez, Rector of Markfield Institute of Higher Education Leicester, UK; Muhammad Afaq Khan, President of MCB Islamic Bank, Pakistan, Satyajeet Roy, CEO of Habib Bank AG Zurich, UK, seasoned mentors like Iqbal Khan of Fajr Capital, Dr Jamshaid Anwar Chattha, Expert, (Advisor) Supervision & Control of Financial Institutions Sector Qatar Central Bank, Mohd Muazzam Mohamed, CEO of Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad and Adnan Ahmed Yousif, President & CEO of Al Baraka Banking Group continued to inspire and enable this year’s delegates with skills to lead the industry in the fourth era of the industrial revolution.”

Cambridge Islamic Banking Master or Cambridge IBM was introduced to this programme last year. This is a quiz programme that offers insights into Islamic financial concepts, products, institutions and markets. Two of the delegates were conferred the Cambridge IBM title for successfully answering all the questions correctly. At the end of the 5-day programme, all delegates received their completion certificates and 6 outstanding delegates received the Cambridge Islamic Finance Leadership Awards.

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the global financial services industry.

The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance. It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies.

Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of the Cambridge-Edbiz Group of Companies headquartered in London.