6 power-packed features of 6DX work in perfect unison to deliver the best POS solution for Retail, coupled with a frictionless customer-centric shopping experience

6DX, the Most Comprehensive In-Store Retail Technology, highly scalable, intuitive, cloud-native Point of Sales (POS) solution launched in the Middle East to transform the retail experience in hypermarket, supermarkets, fashion and lifestyle stores. Built on the robust principles of Design Thinking at the R&D Innovation Lab at Intellect Commerce, 6DX is a MACH (Microservices based, API First, Cloud-Native, and Headless technology) enabled open retail composable architecture that fits into any environment without disrupting the existing technology ecosystem of the retailer. It is built on microservices and an API-first design to maximize flexibility and speed of implementation.

The pandemic has changed customers all over the world and the Middle Eastern Customer is no exception. With an enormously diverse and also very concentrated market to cater to, the retail industry has stayed at the forefront of online digital transformation in the Middle East. Customers are more informed and are offered vast choices in terms of luxury, brands, and affordability. As customers are used to the convenience of online shopping, they expect the same kind of ease in brick-and-mortar establishments as well. Modern customers are looking for personalized and convenient experiences, and thus the success of any retail business would depend on delivering the same.

At 6DX, the exponential technology comes from deep domain expertise spanning more than two decades and working with clients across international markets. With 6DX, the retailers get a perfect harmony of all the six key elements in the Retail mix to optimize their customers’ delight, and achieve better management and operational growth:

Faster Checkout – Enable retailers for a faster and easy checkout process using barcode-based scan, role-based authorization, order booking, Peripheral Integration, offline billing, refund, etc. Promotions - Customer behavior information is obtained from mining transaction history, and it is correlated with customer segment attributes to inform promotion strategies and percentage based promotions. Payments- Making the checkout process easier to the customers with multiple payment options including card payment, digital wallets, loyalty points, closed wallet, gift voucher redemption, and cash payment CRM - Empowers business to help them sell better, and allow them to harness the power of customer data with the CRM module to capture data on customer enrolments, KYC, location tagging, NPS, analytics, marketing campaign, and social media integration Coupons & Vouchers - Automate personalized promotions using pre-printed, digital, bulk, invoice product category, and customer group-based coupons and vouchers. Loyalty Programmes - Identify & reward consumers, and increase lifetime value with a loyalty program offering multi-tier, loyalty promotion, card management, welcome campaign, point transfer & expiry, and authorizations

Commenting about the launch of 6DX, Ramanan S V, Director – Intellect Commerce said, “Middle Eastern Retail sector is at the cusp of major digital transformation right now. According to recent reports, over 50% of consumers in the Middle East prefer spending money on experiences rather than things, compared to 44% globally. Moreover, 65% of consumers seek curated experiences, much higher than 58% of consumers globally. 6DX unlocks high performance and great returns by providing user experience-oriented solutions such as Point-of-Sales (POS) and Retail Analytics, along with Customer Relationship Management (CRM) with its cutting-edge NextGen Retail Xperience technology.”

The bedrock of the proprietary 6DX Exponential Technology (6DX-ET) is that of Design Thinking: wherein we keep our customers’ customers in mind while working on new technologies. The rigor of our Design Thinking culture is based on imagination, insight, perfection, patience, and dialogue with customers – resulting in 6DX Exponential Technology that is Composable, Contextual, and Scalable. To reimagine the store of the future with 6DX, book a demo here.

About Intellect Commerce Ltd.

With more than 20+ years of value creation experience in the retail technology industry, Intellect Commerce Limited, a group company of Intellect Design Arena, is an industry leader in the Retail IT space. Intellect Commerce Limited has been providing full-spectrum, end-to-end solutions for retailers across various verticals enabling very large to mid-sized retail chains from verticals like supermarkets, hypermarkets, fashion, and lifestyle across 19+ countries.

Intellect Commerce also offers a complete range of retail software solutions starting from a cloud POS, with an integrated CRM for advanced customer engagement, to an end-to-end retail back-office. For more information about 6DX, please visit, https://www.i6dx.com/

