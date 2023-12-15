Abu Dhabi, UAE: 42 Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital’s innovative and disruptive coding school that provides a unique peer-to-peer, gamified learning methodology, participated in the Games for Change Middle East Summit, held in partnership with Abu Dhabi (AD) Gaming and the U.S. Mission to the UAE. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the 2023 G4C Middle East Summit featured world renowned video games experts from both the US and MENA region. The event took place at W Hotel in Yas Island from 14-15 December 2023.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, took part in a panel discussion and topic table during the event, delving into how games can be used to drive impact in the education sector. Recognizing the transformative power of gamification, 42 Abu Dhabi has integrated elements of gamification into their curriculum, to nurture an interactive and engaging environment, and foster critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and collaborative teamwork.

Marcos Muller Habig, Acting CEO of 42 Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to have taken part in the Global Games for Change Middle East Summit to connect with the wide gaming community in Abu Dhabi. This summit served as an opportunity to showcase and shed light on our disruptive gamified learning methodology, which taps into the inherent curiosity of students, fostering a dynamic and interactive educational environment.”

Marcos provided insightful perspectives during the panel discussion titled “Impact Metrics Unleashed: Gauging Positive Influence in Games & Learning”, stating: “Gamified learning is foundational in cultivating not just technical abilities but also enhancing students' decision-making skills, agility, and perseverance. We firmly believe in its transformative potential and impact on fostering creativity, problem-solving, and a resilient mindset among our students."

42 Abu Dhabi is an innovative and disruptive coding school, launched in 2020 as an initiative of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), to drive Abu Dhabi’s ongoing development through multi-faceted investments in business, innovation and people.