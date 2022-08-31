Dubai: As the world economy struggles to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic, financial markets are more volatile than ever. Insecurity, instability, and a general sense of uncertainty have become the norm. Investors need a stable and reliable voice to guide them through the noise, allowing them to secure short and long-term investments with confidence - which is where Forex.com comes in.

Part of the StoneX Group Inc., Forex.com is a global market leader that provides independent traders the technology and tools they need to connect to global markets. Since 2001, Forex.com has established award-winning platforms, services, and technologies that have been utilized by over 500,000 traders around the world.

Ritu Singh, Regional Director, Stone X Group Inc. elaborates, “Forex.com has been in the region for a while, providing expert service to our valued clients. With the acquisition by StoneX Group Inc., we have the unique opportunity to add to our legacy and offerings, combining local support with global strength and unparalleled infrastructure. We have long-term investment plans for the region, and our aim is to bring customised tools and services for our clients here. We start by bringing in our latest product - Extended Hours Stocks - which enables stock traders in the region to access the most popular US stocks outside of market hours.”

Experts predict that the global economy is set to slow heading into 2023, as the post-COVID recovery and policy tailwinds fade. After a 6.1% growth last year, the IMF is projecting 2022 economic growth to come in at 3.2%, and 2023 output to rise just 2.9%, assuming we avoid a global recession.

The ongoing stop-and-start recovery from COVID has also disrupted global supply chains, leading to more instability in economies all around the globe, including the Middle East. Even though the region is predicted to perform better than the broader global economy, changes in fuel and food prices are likely to have an impact. Global investors need to factor in how demand and supply chains will impact trade around the world, and the experts at Forex.com provide this much-needed insight.

Forex.com offers retail clients easy access to over 9,500 markets globally, providing cutting-edge trading technology, including platforms, tools, and execution. With a dedicated team and office in the UAE, and a dedicated MENA HNW proposition, Forex.com is a highly-regulated brand, with services regulated by seven legal entities globally.

