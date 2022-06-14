Doha, Qatar – The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is now home to an exquisite culinary and dining experience at the NAUA Restaurant. With its name being derived from the Arabic word meaning ‘nucleus of the seed,’ NAUA promotes mindful, healthy eating through dishes that are made from high-quality and seasonal ingredients.

Operated by JW Marriott, with dishes created by Michelin-starred chef Tom Aikens, NAUA is set to become Doha’s premier destination for diners who seek the ultimate fusion of healthy living and gourmet food.

Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of QOSM stated, “As a museum dedicated to nurturing and supporting an active lifestyle, we are pleased to offer healthy and mindful eating options with the opening of NAUA to all those who live in and visit Qatar. Access to and knowledge about what constitutes a balanced diet is just as important to a healthy lifestyle as activity levels and we hope a focus on mindful consumption continues to grow among our community.”

The restaurant is the latest addition to the museum’s ethos and vision of embracing the importance of a well-balanced diet to achieve a healthy and active life – a focus of the museum’s interactive exhibits.

NAUA prides itself on offering ethically and health-conscious food, with produce that is sourced from local and global suppliers and most importantly. Guests will dine in a place of calm ambience, encapsulated in a unique setting with menus showcasing the connection between nature, the important of nutrition and experiential cooking.



Tom Aikens, The Michelin-starred Consultant Chef said, “Health and fitness has always been a huge part of my own lifestyle and I am delighted to partner with the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum on a venture to combine health with taste, showcasing exquisite, health-focused menus. My mission is to destigmatise the opinions around healthy food being uninteresting and tasteless, when in fact, it can be exciting, indulgent and delicious, whilst being beneficial to your health and wellbeing.”

Esra Parin, General Manager, JW Marriott Marquis said: “We are delighted to partner with Qatar Museums to launch NAUA by Michelin-starred Chef Tom Aikens at the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum. Tom’s expertise and culinary philosophy align with the JW Marriott brand and we are excited about creating unique dining experiences for food aficionados in Qatar. We look forward to a successful collaboration for years to come.”

JW Marriott is known for operating popular restaurants in Doha with dining experiences that span cultures and cuisines. The addition of NAUA by the brand further strengthens its relationship and base in Qatar’s flourishing dining scene.

“We are honored to be associated with Chef Tom Aikens and Qatar Museums in this new culinary adventure. NAUA is a great addition to our existing portfolio of dining destinations at JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha. Together with the culinary team, I am thrilled to work alongside Tom in curating a unique experience in the dining scene of Qatar,” stated Cluster General Manager of JW Marriott, Rick Enders.

Food lovers and guests can access NAUA on the eighth floor of the 3-2-1 Olympic and Sports Museum from the main lobby elevators. The restaurant operates Saturday to Thursday from 12PM until 3PM. For reservations, call 4452 5190 or email nauarestaurant@qm.org.qa

Culture Pass members and Qatar Museums staff can also avail discounts of up to 25%.

-Ends-

ABOUT 3-2-1 QATAR OLYMPIC AND SPORTS MUSEUM

The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum is Qatar's Museum of sports history, offering an unforgettable and inspiring interactive journey through the history and legacy of sports and the Olympic Games. The Museum delivers a multi-layered educational narrative that combines a comprehensive collection with state-of-the-art technology and documents the significance of sports in Qatar. One of the largest Olympic Museums in the world, 3-2-1 houses hundreds of objects from around the globe, from the origins of sports to the modern day. Through its participatory spaces and planned programming, the Museum aims to inspire and engage its community and encourage the public to participate in sports and physical activity. The Museum is located at Khalifa International Stadium, part of Qatar's Aspire Zone Foundation. The Stadium, originally built in 1976, will host the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Abdulla Yousuf Al Mulla has served as a director since 2019.

About Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums (QM), the nation's preeminent institution for art and culture, provides authentic and inspiring cultural experiences through a growing network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes. QM preserves, restores, and expands the nation's cultural offerings and historical sites, sharing art and culture from Qatar, the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region with the world and enriching the lives of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Under the patronage of His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and led by its Chairperson, Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, QM has made Qatar a vibrant centre for the arts, culture, and education in the Middle East and beyond. QM is integral to the goal of developing an innovative, diverse, and progressive nation, bringing people together to ignite new thinking, spark critical cultural conversations, educate and encourage environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, and amplify the voices of Qatar's people. Since its founding in 2005, QM has overseen the Museum of Islamic Art and MIA Park, Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, the National Museum of Qatar, QM Gallery Al Riwaq, QM Gallery Katara, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar.

Through its newly created Creative Hub, QM also initiates and supports projects—such as the Fire Station Artist in Residence, the Tasweer Qatar Photo Festival and the creative hub for innovation, fashion and design M7—that nurture artistic talent and create opportunities to build a strong and sustainable cultural infrastructure.

Animating everything that Qatar Museums does is an authentic connection to Qatar and its heritage, a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, and a belief in creating value through invention.

