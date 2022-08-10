Class-leading technologies add to 2023 Chevrolet Captiva’s strong appeal

With its combination of spaciousness, dynamic design and infotainment, the 2023 Chevrolet Captiva is unlike any other SUV of its type on the market. A seven-seater with plush interior, great fuel efficiency, superior technology and impressive safety features, make it a perfect choice for customers with large families.

This model from the Chevrolet portfolio is also the most cost-competitive in its category. All three trims – LS, LT and Premier – are powered by a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine generating 149hp and 255Nm of torque, connected to a CVT transmission and FWD drivetrain. With this impressive powertrain, fuel efficiency is ramped up to 13.4 km / litre.

Space – lots of it – is a standout feature of the 2023 Captiva. As a family car, the compact SUV can comfortably accommodate seven passengers. Furthermore, with a flat rear floor and multiple cargo configurations, the Captiva also adjusts to the passengers’ needs.

A bold and distinctive style adds to the Captiva’s striking looks. The front features a horizontal front grille, LED headlights, daytime running lights, front fog lights and projection headlights. The sides feature 17-inch wheels, body-coloured door handles, body-coloured electric adjustable and folding side mirrors with LED turn signals and black wheel well trim. The rear of the Chevrolet Captiva 2023 includes an exhaust system, liftgate cargo access, rear brake lights, rear spoiler and rear fog lights.

In addition to its 7-seater configuration, the interior is thoughtful in its design and outfitting. Features include dual-tone seats, 6-way power-adjustable driver seats, adjustable steering wheel with control buttons, gear shift lever, glovebox, front centre armrest with cupholders, sun visors, rear view mirror, foldable second and third-row seats, and rear AC vents. A sunroof is also available on the LT and Premier trims

The 2023 Captiva also comes equipped with a range of class-leading technologies and all safety features to provide maximum safety. Infotainment options include an 8-inch diagonal colour touchscreen display, Apple car play / Android Auto, USB ports, 7-inch driver information display, Bluetooth, 6-speaker sound system and keyless entry.

Safety and driver assistance features come in the form of a front rear vision camera, front and rear parking sensors, airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat locks, antilock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, stability control, traction control and hill start assist. Safety systems also include a rear view camera and electronic parking brake.

The 2023 Chevrolet Captiva is available in five attractive colours: Glaze Red Metallic, Earth Brown Metallic, Polar White, Aurora Silver Metallic and Star Twinkle Black Metallic. Customers can check out the impressive line-up at any of the showrooms of OTE Group, the exclusive distributors of Chevrolet in Oman.