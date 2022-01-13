Dubai : The South American country, Chile, hosted Tourism Week at its country pavilion at Expo 2020, showcasing a host of highlights of the country as an eclectic destination for global travelers. The pavilion presented Chile as a country of diversity and contrasts, highlighting that it has a variegated geography with an array of unique attractions.

This is the last week of the multisensory exhibition at the Chile pavilion offering visitors an immersive experience taking them through the glaciers of Patagonia filled with loads of magical adventures.

Commenting on this, Feliper Repetto, Trade Commissioner and Pavilion Director of Chile at Expo 2020 Dubai, said “Chile by virtue of its territorial connect with America, Antarctica and Oceania is known as a tricontinental destination. The country has a diverse landscape with different climate zones, stretching from the world’s driest desert to glaciers and straits that merge into the Pacific Ocean,”

Chile at the Expo 2020 has been showcasing the country’s USPs, and tourism is one of the key strategic sectors the country wants to promote. “Expo 2020 Dubai presents us a one-of-its-kind platform to showcase Chile to a global audience under one roof,” he added.

Chile, which has an interactive pavilion at the Expo starting with a symbolic Antarctic base, is also known world over as an `Astronomer’s Paradise,’ with its crystal-clear, pollution-free cloudless sky for 300 days in a year beckoning star gazers from across the world to the country. More than 40 per cent of the world’s astronomical infrastructure is installed in Chile because of this advantage.

“We have it all – be it star gazing from the Atacama Desert, exploration of magical forests and lakes at the floor of volcanoes, exquisite islands, or a vast stretch of high plateau Altiplano, to name a few. A visitor to Chile will have an amazing experience of contrasts in a hospitable ambience,” said Repetto.

The pavilion also boasts of the best of ski centres at the Andes Mountains, while the country also offers great scenic beauty with its humid and rainy climate in certain parts of the country fostering an environment of rich biodiversity.

Chile is also known as the best romantic destination in South America as adjudged at the World Travel Awards. It is also a natural gymnasium of the world with sports and nature coexisting, offering a host of adventures for the enthusiastic. Chile is also the Hexachampion in the WTA 2021 winners of the `Best World Adventure Travel Destination’ award for the sixth consecutive year.

Chile is also a gateway to Antarctica. The distance between Chile and Antarctica is 1,240 km and more than 21 countries that make up the Antarctic treaty use Chile as a gateway to the white continent through the city of Punta Arenas.

