Kuwait: Burgan Bank has introduced new fully Interactive Automated Teller Machines (ITM) in its Adailiya and Marina Mall branches. The new advanced electronic banking outlets reflect the Bank's plan to adopt cutting-edge digital technologies that offer customers choice, access, and convenience by allowing them to complete a variety of financial operations seamlessly 24/7 from a variety of locations.

The new ITMs offer a complete suite of services that enable customers to perform various simple transactions independently or engage in more personalized banking activities by communicating audio-visually in real-time with a bank representative. The services accessible through ITMs include cash withdrawals of up to KD 5,000 per day, cash deposits of up to KD 3,000 per day, and transfers between own accounts or to other Burgan Bank accounts. Customers can also get responses to all their inquiries about the bank's services and products and access many of the in-branch services.

Commenting on the introduction of the new ITMs, Mr. Naser Mohammad Al Qaisi, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Burgan Bank, said "At Burgan Bank, we seek to continuously invest in innovative banking technologies to make our customers’ banking experience easier and more streamlined. In fact, integrating these ITMs into our alternative channels offering provides our customers with greater convenience and enables us to extend our scope of services. Thanks to these dynamic devices, we are better able to respond to our customers’ needs. This includes reacting promptly to their various requests and inquiries and effectively addressing any challenges they may face during transactions, which contributes significantly to enhancing their banking experience with Burgan Bank."

Mr. Khalil Majeed Al-Qattan, Head of Digital Transformation at Burgan Bank, stated "The new ITM service combines the best of both worlds: bringing together the latest innovations in digital banking with the more personalized, interactive and responsive elements of the traditional in-person banking experience.”

“We are fully aware that our customers’ time is valuable and that their fast-paced lives demand seamless and speedy banking solutions that are available to them whenever they need them, and wherever they may be. We also understand that customers might need guidance and support with certain transactions, that is why our ITMs provide an exceptional and integrated in-branch like experience” added Al-Qattan.

The launch of these new ITM supports the expansion plans aimed at bringing Burgan Bank’s services closer to its customers across Kuwait. This also marks a new progression under the Bank's strategic development plan focused on delivering more innovative digital services in line with customers' needs and lifestyles.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.

