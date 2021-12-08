Muscat: A British themed restaurant, is ready to welcome the community to celebrate and dine with them at Al Falaj Hotel. Offering an opportunity for gourmets to experience British heritage right here in Oman, the eatery delivers an authentic experience.

Bill Murray, ambassador of the United Kingdom to Oman and England women's cricket team inaugurated the authentic eatery that embodies true British spirit with its decor and food. This restaurant serves several specialties with welcoming hospitality that is sure to warm guests’ heart.

Srinith De Silva, CEO of Aitken Spence Hotels and Resorts (Middle East) said, “The restaurant offers top-notch flavours, a hearty meal and great beverages. It is a perfect destination for every occasion. There is plenty to choose from a wide selection of delicious dishes. We invite connoisseurs to hop in for the British experience, culture and the ambience. We guarantee they won’t be disappointed.”

Praveen George, General Manager, Al Falaj Hotel said, “Boasting a British-themed decor, this eatery is the perfect place to catch up with friends and colleagues over beverages and good food. It is also the perfect cosy cafe to celebrate birthdays, reunions or any other occasions with customisable food items and combinations available according to personal choices.”

Al Falaj Hotel is part of the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio, the hospitality arm of Sri Lankan blue chip conglomerate, Aitken Spence PLC.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021