PHOTO
Muscat: A British themed restaurant, is ready to welcome the community to celebrate and dine with them at Al Falaj Hotel. Offering an opportunity for gourmets to experience British heritage right here in Oman, the eatery delivers an authentic experience.
Bill Murray, ambassador of the United Kingdom to Oman and England women's cricket team inaugurated the authentic eatery that embodies true British spirit with its decor and food. This restaurant serves several specialties with welcoming hospitality that is sure to warm guests’ heart.
Srinith De Silva, CEO of Aitken Spence Hotels and Resorts (Middle East) said, “The restaurant offers top-notch flavours, a hearty meal and great beverages. It is a perfect destination for every occasion. There is plenty to choose from a wide selection of delicious dishes. We invite connoisseurs to hop in for the British experience, culture and the ambience. We guarantee they won’t be disappointed.”
Praveen George, General Manager, Al Falaj Hotel said, “Boasting a British-themed decor, this eatery is the perfect place to catch up with friends and colleagues over beverages and good food. It is also the perfect cosy cafe to celebrate birthdays, reunions or any other occasions with customisable food items and combinations available according to personal choices.”
Al Falaj Hotel is part of the Aitken Spence Hotels portfolio, the hospitality arm of Sri Lankan blue chip conglomerate, Aitken Spence PLC.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.