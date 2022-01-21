PHOTO
United Arab Emirates: Gaz Systèmes will be present at Arab Health 2022. The company, which specializes in manufacturing innovative oxygen generators, will present its know-how. A significant technological asset in Covid-19 times.
Gaz Systèmes has agreed to take part in this latest edition of Arab Health, the unmissable, international meeting place for the healthcare sector in the United Arab Emirates. In order to develop its presence in the region the company will be exhibiting its products under the french pavilion, in the Sheikh Saeed Hall on stand Z2F12.
Gaz Systèmes has developed a range of oxygen generators suited to the specific needs of healthcare facilities. These generators make use of PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) technology to produce medical-grade oxygen of up to 96% purity. Gaz Systèmes’ generators are equipped with a remote control system, which combined with an Internet connection or a smartphone application, allows you to connect to the machine’s software. This monitoring feature is used in particular for remote commissioning and maintenance operations. The interface is interactive and very easy to use; the data are saved by the software and very easy for the user to retrieve. In short, everything is done to anticipate troubleshootings and to resolve any issue quickly and safely.
Gaz Systèmes designs and manufactures a full range of products for the management and installation of systems for medical gases. Integrated end-to-end solutions, from source to bed patient, at a competitive price.
The business, which was established in 2019, has already gained excellent references from facilities around the world, in namely Algeria, India and Uzbekistan. Gaz Systèmes is fully committed to an eco-responsible approach, by offering solutions with a low carbon impact compared to conventional conditioned oxygen delivery systems.
© Press Release 2022
