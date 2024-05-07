Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB), a prominent financial institution in Oman, has introduced a new feature to make financial management for families easier. With the advanced mobile banking (MB) and internet banking (IB) platforms provided by OAB, parents can now open and manage their children's accounts entirely online. This convenient and secure solution eliminates the need for parents to visit the bank, saving them valuable time and effort.

OAB’s Children’s Accounts offer two options for parents to choose from, depending on their child's financial journey. The first option is the Child Savings Account, which comes with real-time transaction tracking and a complimentary debit card (subject to eligibility). This account is designed to help parents guide their children in making everyday purchases and responsible spending decisions. The second option is the Child Fixed Deposit Account, which encourages long-term saving habits with competitive interest rates. This account is ideal for future educational goals or dream vacations.

OAB offers more than just financial management options. It provides parents with tools and resources to help their children develop good financial habits from an early age. With the help of the easy-to-use MB and IB platforms, parents can keep track of their child's spending activity, encourage saving habits, and even discuss financial concepts using real-time account activity.

To improve the experience, every child's account comes with a complimentary debit card. OAB prioritizes transparency by offering a straightforward fee structure that eliminates maintenance charges for these accounts.

Oman Arab Bank's commitment to innovation and customer-centric services is reflected in this initiative, reinforcing its position as a leader in Oman's banking sector. The Children's Accounts not only simplify parental financial oversight but also engage the younger generation in a fundamental understanding of money management.

For more information on the Children's Accounts and how to access them through the mobile and internet banking platforms, visit any OAB branch or call their Call Center “FIL-KHIDMA”.

