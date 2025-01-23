Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has launched the first personal finance management tool, the ADIB Money Management Tracker, in the region to offer more control and insight over the customers’ financial activities.

The initiative is in partnership with Lune, an Emirati fintech company, with the goal of changing how customers manage their personal finances, according to a press release.

Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, Fernando Plaza, said: "ADIB Money Management Tracker is a prime example of our customer-centric approach, integrating innovation and technology to meet the evolving needs of our customers. With this tracker, we are enabling individuals to gain control of their financial lives in a simple and meaningful way.”

Plaza added: “Our collaboration with Lune, a homegrown fintech, has helped us deliver a solution that addresses the needs of today’s digital-savvy customers, and we are proud to be the first bank in the region to offer such a powerful tool."

The ADIB Money Management Tracker has been designed in line with ADIB’s 2035 vision, reflecting its customer-centric approach and commitment to innovation.

The tool provides customers with a simple, comprehensive, and user-friendly way to monitor and manage their finances. It enables users to easily track their income and expenses, ensuring they can identify how their money is spent.

By offering the feature of categorising expenses into various areas such as groceries, transportation, and entertainment, this tool allows users to gain better insights into their spending habits.

In addition to these tracking capabilities, the Money Management Tracker offers interactive visualisations of cash flow, providing users with clear and actionable insights into their financial situation.

This feature empowers individuals to make more informed financial decisions, giving them the confidence to plan for both short-term expenses and long-term goals.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Lune under the ADIB Ventures initiative highlights ADIB's forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and its dedication to enhancing the customer experience through fintech innovation.

As financial services continue to evolve, ADIB remains focused on offering personalized and accessible banking solutions that meet the growing needs of its customers.

The ADIB Money Management Tracker is now available on the mobile app to all ADIB customers, offering them a more seamless experience to manage their finances and make better financial decisions.

The UAE lender recently joined forces with IFZA to offer seamless support and advanced financial solutions to businesses within its ecosystem.

It is worth noting that during the first nine months (9M) of 2024, ADIB generated net profits worth AED 4.63 billion while its total operating income hit AED 7.99 billion.

