Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E) has landed two major awards at the Annual UD Trucks Partner’s Conference 2021 which was held at the site of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The division won the ‘Service Sales Team of the Year’ and ‘Marketing & Communications Team of the Year’ awards for surpassing its key targets amidst the unprecedented impact of the global health crisis. It also made it to the top three of two other award categories, ‘Parts Salesman of the Year’ and the ‘Marketing & Communications Initiative of the Year.’

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager, Al Masaood CV&E, said: “The recognitions demonstrate once again our organisation’s ability and commitment to hurdle all challenges to deliver outstanding service to our clients and overcome barriers. It has pushed us to be more innovative and creative in our approach. Through the dedication and determination of our team, we experienced growth and will continue to reach new milestones.”

“We congratulate the entire Al Masaood CV&E team on these well-deserved awards and thank them for their perseverance and collaboration. We would also like to express our gratitude to UD Trucks Middle East, East, and North Africa (MEENA) region for putting its continued confidence in Al Masaood. We look forward to further strengthening our long-standing cooperation that began in 1981,” added El Zeftawi.

The Annual UD Trucks Partner’s Conference 2021 was a hybrid event attended by UD Trucks’ MEENA partners. Each partner presented their respective collaborations and success stories with the brand. For Al Masaood CV&E’s part, it showcased its latest mega-deal with Gulf Ready Mix LLC, which saw the delivery of eight units of UD Trucks’ Quester CGE 420 – 8X4 equipped with a 12-cbm concrete mixer. It also tackled its new policies to help it flourish under the current global situation.

Furthermore, the 2021 conference served as an ideal venue for Al Masaood to share the progress of its business strategy for this year and its plans for 2022, with emphasis on its business approach under the new reality.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the division implemented key measures to protect its employees, customers, and partners, as well as help, contain the spread of COVID-19. As part of its contributions to the government’s National Sterilization Program, it sent a team of front-line workers to provide basic maintenance and periodic checks for Lavajet’s fleet of vehicles used by Tadweer. Al Masaood CV&E also launched its ‘Serving our Heroes’ CSR campaign in collaboration with UD Trucks and Bridgestone to educate truck drivers about good health and hygiene practices.

Apart from the pandemic-related initiatives, the division also hosted the UD Trucks Extra Mile Challenge in Abu Dhabi in January 2020. The expertise and agility of competing UD truck drivers were challenged to strengthen their creativity and innovative competencies to improve their respective transport operations.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CV&E):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and after sales for an extensive range of franchises. The Division is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD-Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarrier Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, TCM forklifts and Shangrao Buses, together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The Division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies through to industrial and commercial organizations. The Division’s dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region.

