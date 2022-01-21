Abu Dhabi:- Al Masaood Automobiles, a leading name in the automotive sector of UAE, has renewed its sponsorship for His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival for the fifth consecutive year. The sponsorship is in line with the corporate social responsibility initiatives of the organization and its commitment to build enduring relations with sports communities in the UAE.

As part of the sponsorship to celebrate the iconic racing festival, Al Masaood Automobiles has rewarded fifteen lucky raffle drawers with brand-new Nissan Sunnys.

Furthermore, Al Masaood Automobiles’ participation in the iconic championship also reflects its commitment towards the youth and community while contributing effectively towards the nation’s vision.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival, spotlights pure-bred Arabian horses for racing. The championship aims to strengthen the international recognition of Arabian horseracing and to create awareness about the significance of sport among future generations.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said: “We were delighted to sponsor and support His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival for the fifth consecutive year. Moreover, we look forward to supporting many events in the world of sports that our nation will host in the upcoming years. In line with the vision of UAE’s wise leadership, incorporation of sports in everyday life will be beneficial to the wellbeing of current and future generations as well as contribute to the development of local sports communities.”

“We are keen on initiatives that will encourage Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision to support youth and local sports communities and become a global capital for sports practices, competitiveness, and international sports events. Moreover, we are proud of sponsoring this world-class initiative that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s efforts to create a healthy and inclusive society in which sports is seen essential.” Gemayel added.

Al Masaood Automobiles consciously supports the development of aspirational race programmes for the UAE and hopes this commitment will offer encouragement to all jockeys and racehorse owners, and especially to those that have their horses trained in the region.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s Racing Festival was launched in 2009, as per the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, a vital factor in the increased diversity of the activities of pure-bred Arabian horses for racing.

The championship also aims to continue the remarkable initiatives of the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan for preserving heritage and traditions.

