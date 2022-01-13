PHOTO
MAIZ – a unique fine dining concept that brings authentic Saudi cuisine in a thematic Saudi Arabian cultural setting – will open at the Bujairi Terrace, a new fine-dining destination being developed as part of the US$20 billion Diriyah Gate Development – that is part of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plan.
Set up in an idyllic setting far away from the hustle and bustle of the busy city life, MAIZ will offer authentic Saudi food to locals and tourists and brings the best cuisines from 13 regions that make up the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. MAIZ will be the world’s first authentic Saudi restaurant that brings out the best of the Saudi culture, heritage and cuisine.
The concept has been developed by Al Khozama – one of the most prominent players in the Gulf region’s hospitality sector – along with the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Saudi Heritage Commission, Saudi Culinary Commission, and Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), to ensure complete authenticity of Saudi cuisine, culture and heritage.
The restaurant’s menu itself will be a standalone artistic project. The menu displays authentic Saudi cuisine that is taken from 13 Saudi regions, each of which is prepared with a contemporary flair that is a feast to all senses. Most dishes will be a representation of the various regions of Saudi Arabia with a contemporary look and feel and elements inherited from the Saudi culture and heritage.
The ambience at MAIZ will be fashionable, sophisticated, distinct and with high energy– that will create a new international food genre emerging from Saudi Arabia – with a new distinct identity. The menu at MAIZ has been carefully crafted to create a new food genre that in the future will be referred to as The Saudi Food – globally.
The style of food at MAIZ is to be authentic but not traditional, the emphasis being on Saudi recipes, ingredients and flavours. It is a complete and aesthetic experience with a vision to set quintessentially authentic flavours into a contemporary, modern context with a huge array of savoury dishes.
The development of MAIZ is in line with the Saudi Government’s Vision 2030 – to diversify the Saudi economy where tourism and entertainment will play a greater role. Maiz will play its part in attracting foreign tourists to taste the culture, heritage and authentic Saudi food. It is expected to become a major attraction at the Bujairi Terrace within the Diriyah Gate Development – that will create a new city within a city.
“The concept of MAIZ is completely different from other fine dining restaurants. Maiz will not only be a restaurant that serves Saudi Arabian food. It is a unique concept. It will be a destination on its own,” Khaled Abu Hamid CEO of Al Khozama said.
“It will be one of the most sought-after destinations for people who want to experience authentic Saudi food in a thematic setting – like no other!
“We at Al Khozama, bring decades of rich expertise in hospitality concepts and being a Saudi Arabia-based business, the development of a pure and authentic Saudi restaurant is close to our heart. For the first time, all the dishes of the 13 regions have been brought from every nook and corner of our vast country offering a holistic experience of Saudi cuisine.”
"The most prominent flavors are collected from multiple places in our vast country to provide a comprehensive experience of Saudi cuisine.”
Diriyah Gate, as part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 programme, will showcase the country’s history through a curated mix of heritage, hospitality, education, retail and dining experiences. It is expected to have a population of more than 100,000 and 25 million visitors annually.
Diriyah Gate is shaping up to become a leading authority in fine dining, not only in the Kingdom but the world. DGDA has recently announced Bujairi Terrace, a collection of 18 globally-renowned restaurants all in one 15,000 square meters location, all to open with a vision resting on three key values: Authenticity, Future, and Place.
“We are very proud of this project, and we are confident that it will be a great and elegant representation of the true Saudi culinary experience. We foresee its success in Al Diriyah Gate that we are already planning to roll the brand of Maiz in other locations such as Jeddah, Dubai, London, and New York,” Abu Hamid concluded.
