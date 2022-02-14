Dubai, UAE: Al Bayader International, the UAE’s sustainable and innovative manufacturer and supplier of packaging and cleaning solutions, today, unveiled a new business division, designed exclusively for the food and beverage sector at Gulfood 2022, the world’s biggest annual food and hospitality show taking place in Dubai, UAE until 17 February.

These solutions are part of an extended portfolio of innovative food and beverage solutions developed through extensive research and development by the new F&B division of the company. Several initiatives have been rolled out to serve the hotel, restaurants and catering (HORECA) sector, including private labelling. The food division extends Al Bayader International’s current F&B packaging business to provide a one-stop solution for the HORECA sector.

Two new brands have been launched under the F&B division, Baya Food and Baya Agua®. They represent a wide range of frozen, canned food and beverages that can be offered to customers along with many existing products related to food packaging and cleaning products.

Customised for the HORECA sector, the various solutions not only cover the needs relating to packaging, cleaning and hygiene but also takes into consideration the certifications needed, such as Halal, Kosher and Organic.

Nidal Haddad, Founder & CEO of Al Bayader International, said: “Gulfood 2022 offers us a strong platform to highlight our innovative and diversified product lines that are created specifically for the food and beverage industry. With the UAE placing emphasis on promoting national food security, we believe it is important to support the sector through sustainable packaging solutions that help enhance the longevity and quality of food manufactured in the country. There are two important purposes that we serve through our new F&B business vertical: One is help reduce food wastage, and two, ensure that the community has access to healthy food that takes into consideration their wellness as the topmost priority.”

He added: “As the pioneer in the region’s food packaging industry, we are leveraging our participation at Gulfood 2022 to also expand our geographic footprint by exploring new opportunities as well as to build on our strong industry partnerships. The HORECA sector has underlined its resilience following the pandemic and has evolved as one of the key contributors to the economy. We are enhancing value to their operations through our investment, research and strategic product development of solutions that meet the industry’s requirements.”

The new brands and labelled ranges by Al Bayader International add to its strong brand portfolio comprising Al Bayader®, Fun®, Bcleen® and Bcleen Pro®, among others that meet the requirements of the F&B sector. All the products are distributed by Al Bayader International and are also available at all Al Bayader Shops and online platforms at https://shop.albayader.com.

Al Bayader International is a sustainability champion in the food packaging industry. It recently inaugurated the country’s first and largest solar rooftop within the food packaging sector at its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). Set on the rooftop of the plant, the solar system’s high-efficiency photovoltaic panels were installed by TotalEnergies in a 20-year partnership with Al Bayader International. The 980 kWp solar rooftop plant spans an area of 4,000 square metres and will generate over 1.5 GWh of clean electricity annually.

Al Bayader International currently owns and operates six manufacturing and nine logistics locations with a current production capacity of over 31,000 tonnes per annum covering more than 1,700 products. Among the company’s sustainability best practices include a Botanical Garden in Jebel Ali that has over 20 types of plants and 240+ trees native to the Mediterranean region, which is irrigated using treated sewage water. The garden offsets 2.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

The company’s manufacturing processes in Jebel Ali are also zero waste – all industrial scrap produced during production is recycled and reused in production. The group adds recycled bottle flakes in its production from local suppliers, ensuring it contributes to recycling local waste, in addition to having an Eco-Bayader Products Programme which further encourages consumers to embrace sustainability.

