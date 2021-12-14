PHOTO
Ajman, UAE : As part of its keenness to ensure customer satisfaction, the Ajman’s Department of Finance signed agreements with 12 top local banks in the country to offer "easy payment plan", which allows installment payments for government service fees to be made through the "Ajman Pay" platform when paid using any credit cards of these banks.
The participating banks include First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, RAK Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Mashreq Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank, Al Hilal Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank.
Through this initiative, Ajman government customers will be able to pay their service fees in easy installments, according to the terms and conditions that apply in these banks regarding interest rates, installment periods, and the minimum payment.
Commenting on this, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said: "Through this cooperation with a number of leading banks in the UAE, we seek to achieve what Ajman government customers aspire to, which is to obtain greater financial flexibility and ease when paying government service fees in the emirate. By providing ease and comfort to various customer segments, we stay true to our commitment of offering government services in accordance with the highest levels of quality and efficiency."
Conditions and steps to apply for easy payment plan are defined by the participating banks. Should the customers be eligible for this plan, they can start paying their fees and convert them to monthly installments. Customers can benefit from this facility once they enter the credit card details through the smart and electronic channels of ‘Ajman Pay’, or by contacting the customer service centers of these banks.
-Ends-
For media inquiries, please contact:
Abedalaziz Megdadi
PR Account Manager
New Perspective Media Group
+971 4 244 9642
abedalaziz@newperspectivemedia.com
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.