Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AG Auto, a leading automobile company, and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC), a subsidiary of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today announced the signing of an agreement to supply a new fleet of school buses amid growing demand for school transportation.

Under the agreement, state-of-the-art King Long School Buses will be added to the fleet of the DTC to respond to the rising demand for school transport activity. The new fleet will conform to the highest global safety standards, ensuring safe and secure school transport for students across the Emirate.

The signing ceremony took place on 17th November at the Head Office of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC). The agreement was signed by Arturo Lujan, Chief Executive Officer of AG Ventures and Mansoor Rahma Juma Abdulla Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) in the presence of Malik Mohammad Tariq, Head of AG Auto Dealership, Ammar Rashid Al Braiki, Director of Assets Management, Essam Aqil Al Rafie, Director Shared Services Department, Nasser Mohammad Alhaj, Drivers Happiness Director, Nasser Nabil Yousuf Alboom, Purchasing & Contracting & other officials representing DTC.

Commenting on this recent agreement, Arturo Lujan, CEO, AG Ventures, said:

“Ensuring safe transportation for Dubai school children is a pivotal driver for this announcement and particularly amid rising demand for such services. Through this partnership, we are in a position to provide safe and smooth passage to millions of students across the country. With a commitment to both passenger safety and customer experience, we hope that more parents across the country will be encouraged to make the switch to school transport. This would have the added benefit of supporting reduction of both traffic volume and air pollution.

The new fleet of buses will have leading-edge facilities including camera surveillance, monitoring and tracking for both buses and students. At AG Auto, we take immense pride in our ability to offer best-in-class services that enhance our customers’ needs and we are honoured to be partnering with DTC to enhance the overall school transportation service in Dubai.”

Mansoor Rahma Juma Abdulla Al Falasi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) expressed his delight and satisfaction over the signing of this agreement with AG Auto, considering it a landmark step towards establishing a long-term fruitful business partnership between the two parties for the interest of better serving the DTC’s clients from different social segments.

“We, at RTA in general and at DTC in particular, are strongly committed to engage the companies from the business communities in our broadening and enhancing our services and initiatives, sharing knowledge and expertise with them as part of our constant endeavors to make our clients happier and more satisfied over the services provided to them,” said Al Falasi.

About Dubai Taxi Company:

A subsidiary of the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) provides its customers with a range of services, comforts, and customer care, adhering to the highest levels of transportation quality standards. DTC’s development and growth does not merely lie in the current development, but has a long-term, future oriented focus as well. It aims to provide its customers with optimum satisfaction by consistently developing and introducing new services that not only enhance its current range of offerings, but also elevate its standing in the smart transportation industry.

About AG Auto:

AG Auto, which is part of AG Ventures and under the Al Ghurair Investment umbrella of companies, is one of the region’s leading automobile companies, renowned for its services in automobile trading, dealership development, spare parts and multi-brand services.

With deep routes through its extensive network of offices across the UAE and Saudi Arabia,

AG Auto provides a wealth of expertise and vision, which makes it amongst the leading automobile companies in the region. It has the businesses of automobile trading, dealership development, spare parts trading and multi-brand car service along with RTA Authorized Testing Centres.

