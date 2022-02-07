Keolis Group, the company in charge of operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram, through its subsidiary Keolis-MHI, formed with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) , announced its participation in the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022.

The event, jointly organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai, concludes tomorrow (February 8).

The Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition takes place biennially and serves as a central point for experts and top decision- and policymakers to share industry best practices in public transport in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The three-day event features the presence of Heads of Government Departments, 1,000 participants and 73 speakers, including experts and academicians, from 19 countries. Approximately 40 entities from 17 countries are taking part in the accompanying exhibition.

As a strategic sponsor, Keolis is not only be exhibiting but also taking part in the congress.

Bernard Tabary, CEO International Keolis Group, joined the panel discussion titled “Mobility in the post-pandemic world” while Annelise Avril, Senior EVP, Marketing, Innovation and New Mobility Services, presented on the topic of “Mobility-as-a-Service” on February 6.

Commenting on their participation, Tabary, said: "The UITP Mena Congress and Exhibition brings together public transport authorities, operators, manufacturers and other shared mobility stakeholders from around the world and is an excellent opportunity to network with them. We look forward to meeting our counterparts and taking part in all the exciting discussions about the future of mobility in the Mena region, and beyond."

Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI added: “The Mena region is in its golden period of mass transportation and shared mobility. We anticipate a great increase in public reliance on an integrated transportation system to meet their daily needs, and we are excited to be part of this journey to offer innovative and effective solutions.”.