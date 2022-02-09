Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today (February 9) signed three agreements to boost public transport solutions and services on the side-lines of the Mena Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022.

The first one was signed with Nakheel to provide payment services via nol card at the Palm Monorail train stations in the Palm Jumeirah.

The deal was signed by Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, RTA, and Omar Khoory, Nakheel Chief Hospitality and Assets Officer.

The agreement enables the use of the nol card at the Palm Monorail train stations and availing the monorail service at the Palm Jumeirah.

"The signing of the agreement with Nakheel signals our keenness to enhance the customer experience in using various means of transportation, by providing diverse and smart options for them in paying fares," said Al Mudharreb.

Khoory said Palm Monorail, the first and only mobility service of its kind in the Middle East, confirms Nakheel's commitment to enhancing mobility between major destinations on the Palm Jumeirah, besides providing convenient solutions to its customers.

"The Palm Monorail’s trip from The Palm Gateway to Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, Atlantis and The Pointe offers visitors an experience to savour the stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and its scenic landscape," he added.

The second was inked with Dubai Investments Park to enhance the operation, maintenance and development work within the protected zone of Route 2020 of Dubai Metro.

"This agreement ushers a new era of cooperation between our company and RTA to streamline and operate the protected zone of Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro to bring it in line with the top international standards," remarked Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency, RTA, after signing the deal with Omar Al Mesmar, General Manager at Dubai Investments Park.

"The signing of the agreement stems from a solid strategy of the Dubai Investments Park to pursue a futuristic vision that contributes to advancing Dubai's profile as a global destination," added Al Mesmar.

The third was signed remotely with CRRC Zhuzhou in China, to study the feasibility of developing a technological system for the Dubai Tram.