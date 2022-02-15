PHOTO
There will be a partial closure on the E10 Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street for 10 days starting tomorrow, the local transport authority said.
The closure will be on the right lane of the major road leading towards Dubai, said the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi.
The partial closure will be from February 16 till 12am on February 25.
It will be on a short stretch after Al Raha Mall and the area with Etihad Plaza on the right side while driving from Abu Dhabi to Dubai.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.
