UN Women’s Country Program Manager Somalia, Dr. Sayed Sadiq, congratulated Hon. Khadijo Mohamed Diriye on her new appointment as the Minister for Women and Human Rights Development (MoWHRD) at the Ministry in Vila Somalia, Mogadishu. In the meeting were the deputy ministers Amina Hassan and Abdihakim Jimlale Aden.

Hon. Khadijo and Dr Sadiq discussed the key strategic priorities for women’s rights and gender equality in Somalia, specifically the strengthening of legislative, policy and institutional framework for promoting sustainable peace and protection of women’s rights in Somalia. The challenges faced by women during the drought and the current humanitarian context are also discussed and identified the need for allocation of resources for providing timely support to the displaced and drought affected women and children.

During the meeting with Dr Sadiq of UN Women, Hon Khadija, Minister of Women shared the ministry’s priorities for enactment of sexual offences law, which has been long pending and other legislations. She also emphasized on taking the National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security 1325 to the local population towards promoting women’s meaningful participation in legislature and decision making.

Achieving gender parity not only in politics but across all spheres and institutions within government and private sector will be her priority, Hon Khadija emphasized. The ministry is committed to lead and support the implementation of the national action plan and in receiving its endorsement of the cabinet followed by high level launch event for wider dissemination and ownership.

Hon Khadija sought UN Women and partner agencies support in implementation of the 100 day plan and her mandate in Somalia. UN Women renewed its commitment and partnerships with the ministry of women and shared the ongoing partnership agreements including the joint program on women, peace and protection.