The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has called on government to provide Shs756.988 billion for the Electoral Commission (EC) to commence preparations for the 2026 general elections.

Their call follows delays in release of funds to effect the general elections roadmap, which according to the committee chairperson, Hon. Robina Rwakoojo, is way behind schedule.

“The committee learned that EC planned roadmap activities for the first phase were to be implemented in 2023/2024 financial year and the second phase in 2024/2025 at a total of Shs765.6268 billion but only Shs8.638 billion has been provided,” said Rwakoojo.

Rwakoojo explained that most planned activities have statutory timelines and are chronological in order that cannot be changed.

“We recommend that additional Shs756.9888 billion be provided to enable the commission to conduct activities that have statutory timelines before the general elections take place,” she said.

She presented the report on Friday, 12 April 2024 which was debated and passed during the plenary sitting chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

The report tackles the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs’ policy statement and budget estimates for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

In the report, MPs urged government to honour Shs11.16 billion approved in 2017 to enhance remuneration of the commission but has not been provided.

Rwakoojo further tabled a request worth Shs3.50 billion for government to pay allowances of part time teachers at the Law Development Centre (LDC), which she said has significantly affected LDC.

“LDC has been forced to suspend teaching of the Diploma in Law and Diploma in Human Rights at Mbarara and Lira campuses and also short courses at training centres in Mbale, Gulu, Soroti, Kasese and Rukungiri due inadequate funding,” she stated.

Relatedly the committee okayed Shs11.407 billion required to recruit more state attorneys to counter the case back log cognisant, that the low staffing level leads to ineffective representation of government on cases for and against the Attorney General resulting into court awards against government.

Kalungu West County MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu, stressed the need for government to honour the committee’s recommendation.

“Government has created lower courts without the matching state attorneys and as a result, many Ugandans are held at Police posts for over a week because they cannot be remanded. I pray government finds it necessary to appoint more resident state attorneys,” said Ssewungu.