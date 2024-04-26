On April 24th 2024, the Uganda Embassy in Abu Dhabi, together with The Manager, Government Relations at Uganda Airlines, Mr. Deo Nyanzi, held a meeting with the Director- General UAE Civil Aviation Authority to discuss approval of a request for Uganda Airlines to operate flights to Abu Dhabi. “Uganda Airlines is expected to commence operating direct flights from Entebbe to Abu Dhabi. The request was approved but the pre-condition is that they fulfill all required formalities by UAE-CAA.” Uganda’s Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Zaake Kibedi said, speaking from Abu Dhabi.
Amb. Kibedi also revealed that during this working visit to Abu Dhabi, Uganda Airlines is scheduled to meet the top management of Etihad Airlines to discuss possibilities of signing a codeshare agreement. L-R: Mr Deo Nyanzi, Manager Government Relations and Routes Coordination, Uganda Airlines, H.E Omar Ghaleb- Deputy Director General UAE Civil Aviation Authority, Amb. Zaake Kibedi and Mr Hassan Ahmed Barman- Officer in charge of Air Transport, strategy and international affairs UAE Civil Aviation AuthorityDistributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.