During the graduation, Ambassador Hunt said, “Our countries share a common goal of fostering peace, security, and prosperity in the region…Through joint training exercises, knowledge sharing, and capacity building initiatives like this one, we continue to deepen our defense partnership and enhance our collective security.” The Ambassador also commended RSLAF’s commitment to gender equality and the selection of female candidates for this training. He reiterated the U.S. Government’s commitment to partnering with RSLAF to strengthen institutional capacity and congratulated the graduates on their achievement.

The six-month long training was an in-depth course that started with classroom learning focused on maintaining and repairing heavy-duty equipment followed by practical training for operations in the field. This heavy-duty equipment training strengthened RSLAF’s engineering asset capacity.

On May 24, U.S. Embassy Freetown, in partnership with U.S. contractor Triple Canopy, completed a six-month long training of 40 Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces (RSLAF) soldiers on how to operate and maintain multiple types of heavy-duty equipment. U.S. Ambassador Bryan Hunt celebrated the soldiers’ accomplishments with a graduation ceremony at the Triple Canopy location in Freetown.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.