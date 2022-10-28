On November 1 and 2, 2022, the Executive Committee and the Pan-African Council of United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) (http://www.UCLGA.org) will meet in ordinary sessions in Tangiers, Morocco. These two meetings will be preceded on Monday, October 31, 2022 by the Constitutive Assembly of the Network of Young Local Elected Officials of Africa (YELO).

The 28th session of the Executive Committee will be held on November 01, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barceló Hotel in Tangiers and will focus on the adoption of the 2023-2024 work plan and the 2023 budget of UCLG Africa. The members of the Committee will also discuss the preparation of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) scheduled for November 6 to 18, 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh (Egypt).

The official opening of the 28th session of the Executive Committee will be made in the presence of:

- Mrs. Fatimetou Abdel Malick, President of the Region of Nouakchott (Mauritania) and President of UCLG Africa,

- Mr. Mounir Lymouri, President of the Municipal Council of Tangiers and President of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Municipal Councils (AMPCC);

- Mrs. Christine Mba Ndutume, Mayor of Libreville (Gabon) and Vice-President UCLG Africa for the Central Africa Region;

- Mr. Claude Paulin Danho, Minister of Youth and Sports, President of the Union of Cities and Municipalities of Côte d'Ivoire (UVICOCI) and Vice-President of UCLG Africa for the West Africa Region;

- Mrs. Florah Mpetsane, President of the Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) and UCLG Africa Vice-President for the Southern Africa Region;

- Mrs. Rohey Malick Lowe, Mayor of Banjul (The Gambia), and President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA);

- Mr. Jean Pierre Elong Mbassi, Secretary General of UCLG Africa.

The Pan-African Council responsible for supervising the work of UCLG Africa between the ordinary sessions of the General Assembly of the organization will meet on November 2, 2022 at 9 a.m. still at the Barceló hotel in Tangiers. In particular, the Pan-African Council will provide an opportunity to take stock of Africa's participation in the UCLG World Congress which took place from October 10 to 14, 2022 in Daejeon, South Korea, and to draw the consequences for UCLG Africa. Members of the Pan-African Council will also be briefed on the progress made by UCLG Africa following the successful organization of the 9th edition of the Africities Summit last May 2022 in Kisumu, Kenya.

In addition, it is reported that the Constituent Assembly of the Network of Young Local Elected Representatives of Africa, "YELO", will take place for its part on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 10 a.m. at the Marina Bay hotel in Tangiers. The meeting will be devoted to the adoption of the rules of procedure and the roadmap of the YELO Network, as well as the election of the members of the governing bodies of the Network.

The Moroccan and international press are invited to cover the opening ceremony of the General Assembly of the YELO Network on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Marina Bay hotel in Tangiers, as well as the opening ceremony of the 28th session of the Executive Committee of UCLG Africa on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barceló hotel in Tangiers.

As a reminder, the Executive Committee of UCLG Africa is the body responsible for the political leadership of the organization. The Executive Committee comprises 16 members, 15 members elected by the General Assembly from among the members of the Pan-African Council (3 for each of the 5 regions of Africa) to which is added the President of the Network of Locally Elected Women of Africa (REFELA, Standing Committee for Gender Equality of UCLG Africa). The members of the Executive Committee of UCLG Africa represent the Africa chapter at the World Executive Bureau of UCLG.

The Pan-African Council of UCLG Africa is the body in charge of the annual supervision of the conduct of the affairs of UCLG Africa between the meetings of the General Assembly which take place every three (3) years within the framework of the Africities Summits. The Pan-African Council comprises forty-five (45) active members elected by the General Assembly, i.e. nine (9) for each of the five sub-regions of Africa. The members of the Pan-African Council of UCLG Africa represent the Africa chapter in the World Council of UCLG.

United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) is the world organization in charge of defining and carrying the positions of the leaders and elected representatives of regional and local governments within the United Nations and the international community. UCLG has its headquarters in Barcelona, Spain. UCLG has seven (7) regional sections and one metropolitan section: The Council of European Municipalities and Regions (CEMR) based in Brussels, Belgium. United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) based in Rabat, Morocco; the section of the countries of the former Soviet republics (EURASIE) based in Kazan, Russia; the Middle East and West Asia section (UCLG MEWA) based in Istanbul, Turkey; the Asia Pacific section (UCLG ASPAC) based in Jakarta, Indonesia; the Latin America and Caribbean Section represented by FLAGMA (based in Mexico City, Mexico) and Mercociudades (based in Montevideo, Uruguay); the North American Section based at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa, Canada; and the Metropolitan Section based in Barcelona, Spain.

For further information please contact:

Gaelle Yomi: Tel: + 212 610 56 71 45

E-mail: gyomi@uclga.org

About UCLG Africa:

United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa) is the umbrella organization of local authorities in Africa whose founding congress took place in 2005 in the city of Tshwane, South Africa. UCLG Africa stems from the unification of three continental groupings of local governments following the official language inherited from the colonial period, namely: the African Union of Local Authorities (AULA), mainly English-speaking; the Union of African Cities (UVA), essentially French-speaking; and the Africa chapter of the União das Cidades e Capitais Lusófonas Africanas, Americanas e Asiáticas (UCCLA), mainly Portuguese-speaking. UCLG Africa currently brings together the 51 national associations of local governments operating in Africa as well as 2,000 cities and territories with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Through its members, UCLG Africa represents more than 350 million African citizens. Founding member of the world organization of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), UCLG Africa is its regional chapter for Africa. The general secretariat of the organization is established in Rabat, capital of the Kingdom of Morocco, where UCLG Africa enjoys diplomatic status as an International Pan-African organization. UCLG Africa is also represented in the five regions of Africa through regional offices. based: in Cairo, Egypt, for the North Africa Region; in Accra, Ghana, for the West Africa Region; in Libreville, Gabon, for the Central Africa Region; in Nairobi, Kenya, for the Eastern Africa Region; and in Pretoria, South Africa, for the Southern Africa Region.