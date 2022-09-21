Continuing the series of engagements with concurrently accredited Diplomatic Missions to Sri Lanka from New Delhi, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda interacted with a second group of African Heads of Mission on 16 September 2022. The interaction was aimed at increasing Sri Lanka’s engagement with the states in the African continent, particularly in trade and economic spheres.

Earlier, on 18 August, High Commissioner Moragoda had interacted with a group of nine African Heads of Mission who are concurrently accredited or designated to Sri Lanka from New Delhi.

This was the sixth time that High Commissioner Moragoda is meeting with concurrently accredited Heads of Mission in this manner since assuming office in New Delhi. Previously, he had also interacted with European and Latin American&Caribbean Heads of Mission.

High Commissioner Moragoda welcomed the invited Heads of Mission and expressed his keenness in further strengthening Sri Lanka's relations with their respective countries, particularly in the trade and economic spheres. He pledged all possible support of his Office to them in carrying out their duties.

He also briefed the Heads of Mission on the current economic and political developments in Sri Lanka.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in New Delhi functions as the main coordinating point between the concurrently accredited 94 Foreign Missions and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka.