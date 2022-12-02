Strategic and operational planning are important for translating the National Health Policy Vision and Goals into actionable interventions that contributes to transforming the health and wellbeing of the people of South Sudan in line with the National Development Strategy and sustainable development goals.

To deliver health services across South Sudan, the Ministry of Health with support from WHO is developing the second Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSP) 2023-2027 to implement the second phase of the National Health Policy 2016-2026.

The HSSP 2023-2027 aims to define the strategic approaches, key interventions, resource requirements, and the implementation framework to guide the Ministry of Health and partners in strengthening the health system to equitably deliver essential quality health services in the country over the next five years, thereby contributing towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage.

The process of developing the costed HSSP 2023-2027 commenced with a participatory situation analysis at national and sub-national levels, covering all the health system building blocks including the various service delivery programs, and the social determinants of health to be more comprehensive and inclusive.

“The HSSP 2023 -2027 will guide all the investments by the Ministry of Health and health sector partners to build a resilient and robust health system that delivers comprehensive and integrated health services in line with the National Health Policy (2016-2026)”, said Dr Kediende Chong, Director General for Policy, Planning, Budget and Research at the National Ministry of Health.

During the 10-day consultative meetings, participants will validate the situational analysis, generate consensus on the strategic objectives and interventions to address the emerging issues, identify the key performance indicators as well as provide inputs for costing the strategic plan.

Improving access to health services and expanding coverage will only be achieved if adequate and sustainable financing is mobilized coupled with addressing the current health system bottlenecks at all levels.

“This strategic plan will bring a new legacy that access to lifesaving or health-promoting interventions is doable and possible. It will make the health sector fairer, especially to those who are unable to pay”, said Dr Fabian Ndenzako, WHO Representative a.i. for South Sudan.

Thanks to Global Affairs Canada and the European Union who provided catalytic funding support for development of the HSSP 2023-2027. WHO is committed to supporting the Ministry of Health and working with partners to ensure that South Sudan moves towards Universal Health Coverage, said Dr Ndenzako.