On 7th November 2023, Mr. Kenneth Racombo, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to the Kingdom of Belgium presented his credentials to His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians at the Royal Laeken Castle.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Racombo had the opportunity to discuss various issues with His Majesty, including vulnerabilities and specificities of Small Island States, the Blue and Ocean Economy, the Economic and Cooperation Partnership Agreement and human capacity development.

The Ambassador stated that as a country with tourism and a marine-based economy, Seychelles strives to ensure that policies and development plans are centred on conserving and sustainably using ocean and marine resources to ensure sustainable development.

Ambassador Racombo also commended the Kingdom of Belgium for supporting the European ambition of becoming climate-neutral by 2050. The King reflected on the challenges of Climate Change in such small countries like Seychelles and they deliberated on the rationale for the adoption of a multi-vulnerable index.

His Majesty King Philippe of the Belgians commended Seychelles on its pristine environment and natural beauty and the dedicated efforts in maintaining the Tourism sector as the key pillar of our economy.

The Ambassador further informed His Majesty of Seychelles’ appreciation towards the Kingdom of Belgium for having an active role towards progressing and deepening cooperation agreements such as the Economic Partnership and the SAMOA agreement that represent the values of inclusivity and will strengthen our partnerships in the regions on one hand, and within the EU on the other to much greater heights.

In addition, they also discussed the development of capacity building and the possibility of integrating more Seychellois students into Universities in Belgium.

Ambassador Racombo also seized the opportunity, on behalf of the President of the Republic of Seychelles and its people, to reiterate the wish to further deepen the cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest and conveyed the Government’s appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Belgium for the long-standing partnership within the European Union and continued diplomatic relations since July 1976.