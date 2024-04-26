Specialized advisory firm RichAfrica Consultancy has joined Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2024 – as a Media Partner. The partnership will unlock value for delegates by supporting engagement and investment-focused dialogue.

RichAfrica Consultancy focuses predominantly on natural resource law and policy. Through a variety of advisory and technical services, the company supports clients from across both the public and private sectors maximize value. During AOG 2024, this expertise will not only support the conference’s discussions but ensure deals, dialogue and industry opportunities are promoted to a global audience.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

RichAfrica Consultancy offers a comprehensive suite of services, including natural resources law and public policy; business strategy and development; market entry support’ strategic stakeholder engagement; and capacity building and training. With social responsibility at the core, the firm aims to unlock business value by facilitating engagement across the industry. Moreover, the firm supports clients in research and advocacy; local content; and bespoke thought leadership, all of which are critical for empowering both local and international firms in their respective industries.

Taking place in Luanda, AOG returns for its fifth edition as the premier networking event for the Angolan oil and gas sector. This year, the event takes place under the theme Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola, in line with the country’s goals to stimulate investment towards oil and gas projects.

For more information, visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com.