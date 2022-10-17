HE Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Sunday with HE Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and the United Nations at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, ways to support and develop them, especially in the field of development as well as the latest preparations for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The meeting discussed developments in Afghanistan and Somalia, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting affirmed the commitment to strengthening the historic partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom through the strategic dialogue between the two countries, and the strengthening of cooperation to jointly address common global challenges.

The meeting was attended by HE Ambassador of the UK to the State of Qatar John Wilkes and Charge d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan Hugo Shorter.