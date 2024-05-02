Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi extended his condolences to President of the United Arab Emirates, H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, over the death of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who left behind a long journey of dedication, during which he exerted sincere efforts and devotion to his country. The President expressed his deepest condolences to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, praying to Allah the Almighty to embrace the deceased with His perfect mercy, grant him entry into His vast gardens, and safeguard the leadership and people of the UAE, and grant them enduring security, stability, and prosperity.

