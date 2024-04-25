The United States is proud of the security cooperation and shared sacrifice of U.S. forces and Nigerien forces, a partnership which effectively contributed to stability in Niger and the region. Amid discussion underway since July 2023, we have been unable to reach an understanding with the CNSP to continue that security cooperation in a manner that addresses the needs and concerns of each side. The United States welcomes CNSP interest in maintaining a strong bilateral relationship. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell will travel to Niamey in the coming months to discuss ongoing collaboration in areas of joint interest. The United States reaffirms our support for the Nigerien people as they combat terrorism, develop the country’s economy, and transition to democratic rule.

As part of ongoing U.S. government negotiations with the National Council for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP), U.S. Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and Major General Kenneth Ekman, Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs for U.S. Africa Command, will meet with CNSP officials in Niamey on April 25 to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of U.S. forces from Niger. In the week of April 29, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict Christopher Maier and Lieutenant General Dag Anderson, the Director for Joint Force Development, Joint Staff, will hold follow up meetings in Niamey to coordinate that withdrawal process with transparency and mutual respect.

