She highlighted the potential for increased partnership in agriculture and in the Energy sector. In response, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bagiire expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship between Uganda and the Netherlands and discussed his recent visit to the Netherlands and the on-going partnerships in the aforementioned areas. They concluded with a commitment from both sides to further strengthen the existing ties between the two Countries.

The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda, H.E Karin Boven, met with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala. The two principles’ discussion centered on enhancing cooperation in the areas of agriculture through supporting the farmers in Uganda, Energy sector in Kiryandongo, implementation of the memorandum of understanding (M.O.U) on Defense and Repatriation and capacity building on issues of Immigration. During the meeting, Ambassador Boven, reiterated the Netherlands' commitment to strengthening ties with Uganda and underscored the importance of continued collaboration for the benefit of both countries.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.