The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda, H.E Karin Boven, met with the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr.Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kampala. The two principles’ discussion centered on enhancing cooperation in the areas of agriculture through supporting the farmers in Uganda, Energy sector in Kiryandongo, implementation of the memorandum of understanding (M.O.U) on Defense and Repatriation and capacity building on issues of Immigration. During the meeting, Ambassador Boven, reiterated the Netherlands' commitment to strengthening ties with Uganda and underscored the importance of continued collaboration for the benefit of both countries.
She highlighted the potential for increased partnership in agriculture and in the Energy sector. In response, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bagiire expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship between Uganda and the Netherlands and discussed his recent visit to the Netherlands and the on-going partnerships in the aforementioned areas. They concluded with a commitment from both sides to further strengthen the existing ties between the two Countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.