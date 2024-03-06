Libya’s Albaraka Insurance has signed on as a Silver Sponsor of the Invest in African Energy (IAE) forum (apo-opa.co/49krKXM) in Paris this May, which connects global investors to Africa’s leading projects and sectors. Libya is aiming to transform its service offerings and become a more competitive player in the global market, supported by an enhanced financial services sector.

Based in Tripoli, AlBaraka Insurance provides a range of personal and corporate insurance services, from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to global business insurance. The company remains committed to providing first-class security through innovative and digital solutions. With 60+ years of experience servicing the Libyan insurance market, AlBaraka Insurance combines local expertise with the capital and support of international partners and top global reinsurers.

IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/49krKXM) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Across its energy and business value chains, Libya is seeking to attract foreign investment to expand its natural resource base and burgeoning economy. From upstream oil and gas to the development of critical infrastructure, Libya presents a wide range of partnership and investment opportunities, with insurance playing a key role in building investor confidence and restarting stalled projects. To reach its targeted production of 2 million barrels per day, Libya is estimated to require $4 billion in annual investment over the next three to five years, to be sourced from both government budget and external finance.

“AlBaraka Insurance is not only playing an active role in Libya’s financial services sector, but also broadening its scope to reach investors and potential customers on a global scale, ensuring Libya is at the center of industry discussions in Paris. As Libya pushes for greater investment through partnerships across its economy, it will require a strong base of legal advisors, insurers, service providers and technology experts, which IAE 2024 aims to connect with international operators and project developers,” says Sandra Jeque, Event and Project Director at event organizers, Energy Capital&Power.