United States Agency for International Development (USAID)


Assistant to the Administrator (AtA) and Feed the Future Deputy Coordinator for Development Dina Esposito will attend the Africa Fertilizer and Soil Health Summitin Nairobi, Kenya. While there, she will deliver remarks on U.S. efforts to strengthen food security and meet with foreign officials, other donor government leaders, and implementing partners to discuss the United States’ support in helping African countries adapt to the accelerating impacts of climate change on food security. She will also emphasize the vital role that smallholder farmers play in producing food.

AtA Esposito will underscore the critical role of African leadership in strengthening global food security and highlight the United States’ Feed the Future efforts to address global hunger, including through improving soil health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United States Agency for International Development (USAID).