Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Head of the Malian interim government Assimi Goita.

Elaborating on the agreements to develop economic and commercial cooperation with Mali within the framework of the Iran-Mali joint commission for comprehensive cooperation, he emphasized Iran’s determination to develop cooperation with the government of Mali, especially in economic-commercial, defense, and scientific technology fields.

He emphasized that the Iranian nation, despite enduring cruel and extensive sanctions, was able to successfully protect its political independence and scientific and economic progress.

Meanwhile, Goita welcomed the agreements between the two countries to strengthen economic cooperation and described the Iranian nation’s achievements in fighting the oppressive sanctions and gaining an important political and economic position in the regional and global arena as a model for the Malian nation to stand against some Foreign governments’ excessive demands.

He also lauded the Iranian officials’ successful political management in leading the country's economic and scientific growth.

He called for reinforcing economic-commercial and scientific cooperation between the two countries and emphasized Bamako's readiness to host Iranian industrialists and economic activists.