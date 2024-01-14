​In the midst of the unfavorable situation in Sudan, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to strive to strengthen relations with Friends of Indonesia, especially Indonesian alumni in Sudan.

On Friday (12/1) at the temporary office of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum in Port Sudan, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko received a friendly visit from Dr. Isam Eldeen Ibrahim, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Red Sea University in Port Sudan, is an alumnus of the Faculty of Agriculture, Gadjah Mada University (UGM) who completed his Master's studies in 2008.

The visit aims to foster a sense of brotherhood and friendship between the community and academics who currently play an important role in the fields of higher education and government.

During the meeting, Indonesian Ambassador Sunarko exchanged views regarding the education situation in Sudan, especially amidst the ongoing armed conflict.

Dr. Isam Eldeen has a positive impression and very deep experience regarding Indonesian society with its rich cultural diversity.

Chat with Dr. Isam continued by enjoying typical Indonesian culinary dishes, including satay, meat curry and cendol to cure Indonesian longing.

Dr. Isam Eldeen was very happy and appreciated the warm welcome and serving of typical Indonesian food.

The meeting was full of family and friendship and then ended with a group photo.​​