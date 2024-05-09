Gabon Oil Company (GOC) will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the Invest in African Energy 2024 forum, affirming its commitment to maximizing production and attracting new players to Gabon’s upstream space.

As Gabon’s national oil company (NOC), GOC is leading efforts to increase production to 220,00 barrels per day on the back of accelerated on- and offshore exploration and the redevelopment of mature and marginal fields. Last February, the NOC acquired the Gabonese assets of US private equity firm Carlyle – the owner of Gabon-focused oil and gas company, Assala Energy – which included seven onshore production licenses, a pipeline network and the Gamba export terminal. While historically serving as a partner to the country’s leading operators – operating only the onshore Mbouma field – GOC is seeking to transform into a more competitive upstream player and is in talks with foreign partners to acquire new technologies aimed at halting declining production.

IAE 2024 is an exclusive forum designed to foster collaboration between European investors and African energy markets. Taking place May 14-15, 2024, in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors, and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com.

Meanwhile, gas monetization has emerged as a key focus area for Gabon, as the country seeks to eliminate gas flaring, harness untapped associated gas reserves and establish a broad range of gas-based industries. GOC is currently evaluating commercial gas reserves and outlining the investments needed to develop the country’s downstream sector and associated infrastructure. A dedicated “Invest in Gabon” session at the upcoming forum will unpack the country’s oil and gas sector revitalization strategy, with a view to attracting new investments from IOCs.

“GOC has made clear its commitment to revitalizing Gabon’s oil production through renewed exploration and a field optimization strategy. Its participation at IAE 2024 supports Gabon’s efforts to attract new investors and promote its investment opportunities on the global stage,” says Sandra Jeque, Event&Project Director at event organizer, Energy Capital&Power.